Pictures show some GAA big hitters taking part in Duhallow golf classic
Some of the biggest names in GAA circles came out in force to support the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic.
Event organiser Ger O’Sullivan representing the Duhallow senior football management expressed delight with the success of the competition.
“We had over 80 teams with people travelling from all over Munster and beyond to take part in what was a most successful golf classic to date.”
Marvellous weather added to the occasion and there was some exceptional golf played over the two days thanks to the pristine condition of the course, a credit to the staff at Kantuk Golf club”, he said.
The organisers were particularly pleased that many former and current footballers and hurlers were amongst the teams entered from GAA clubs, business outlets and individuals in addition to excellent tee box sponsorship.
Out on the fairways, the shooting was hot, taking first place were a trio representing Knocknagree.
Duhallow GAA Board Chairman Steven Lynch commended the divisional senior football management in their organising of the hosting and thanked all supporters of the Golf Classic.
“This was a wonderful social and sporting occasion for all involved, Duhallow GAA supporters and keen golfers. A huge amount of work goes into organising the golf classic from organising tee times to sponsorship and securing teams to participate, all credit to the Duhallow senior football management on their magnificent staging”, said Steven.
Results: 1st. Finbarr O’Connor, James Dennehy, Aidan Fleming; 2nd. Eamonn Tarrant, Denis Kiely, Tim Kiely; 3rd. John Cremin, John O’Shea, Tracey Cremin; 4th. Eddie Coleman, Jerry Coleman, Diarmuid Coleman; 5th. Michael O’Connell, Padraig Cremin, Donal Murphy; 6th. Ned Brosnan, Peter Hannon, Eamonn Brosnan; 7th. Sean Kelleher, Niall Rohan, Thomas Fitzpatrick; Nearest to Pin - Ben O’Dea; Longest Drive Men - Diarmuid Coleman; Longest Drive Ladies - Áine Howard.