Pictures show some GAA big hitters taking part in Duhallow golf classic

Duhallow GAA Golf co-ordinator Gerry O'Sullivan pictured with former Kilkenny hurler Tommy Walsh, Gemma ans Olivia Enright at the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Blue skies for Millstreet's Tadgh O'Flynn in the presence of Denis and Pakie O'Flynn at the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Dromtariffe's Joe Murphy joined by Walter Cole and Ger Webb at the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic in Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

Seamus Hickey joined by his brother Damien and nephew Luke at the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic in Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

Seán Feeley, Dromtariiffe; Billy Daly, Newmarket and Billy O'Sullivan, Basllyclogh relax following their round at the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic in Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

All the Coleman's Diarmuid, Jerry and Eddie maintained a strong Ballydesmond representation at the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic in Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

Dromtariffe's Michael O'Connell relax with Padraig Cremin and Donal Murphy, Cullen at the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic in Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

Thomas Garvey, Bernard O'Sullivan and Jimmy Bambury on the fairways during the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Niall Rohan, Thomas Fitzpatrick and Sean Kelleher from Ballydesmond GAA enjoying progress in the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Former Cork footballer Donncha O'Connor, Ballydesmond lines up a birdie putt during the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Some of the biggest names in GAA circles came out in force to support the Duhallow GAA Golf Classic.

Event organiser Ger O’Sullivan representing the Duhallow senior football management expressed delight with the success of the competition.

“We had over 80 teams with people travelling from all over Munster and beyond to take part in what was a most successful golf classic to date.”

Marvellous weather added to the occasion and there was some exceptional golf played over the two days thanks to the pristine condition of the course, a credit to the staff at Kantuk Golf club”, he said.

The organisers were particularly pleased that many former and current footballers and hurlers were amongst the teams entered from GAA clubs, business outlets and individuals in addition to excellent tee box sponsorship.

Out on the fairways, the shooting was hot, taking first place were a trio representing Knocknagree.

Duhallow GAA Board Chairman Steven Lynch commended the divisional senior football management in their organising of the hosting and thanked all supporters of the Golf Classic.

“This was a wonderful social and sporting occasion for all involved, Duhallow GAA supporters and keen golfers. A huge amount of work goes into organising the golf classic from organising tee times to sponsorship and securing teams to participate, all credit to the Duhallow senior football management on their magnificent staging”, said Steven.

Results: 1st. Finbarr O’Connor, James Dennehy, Aidan Fleming; 2nd. Eamonn Tarrant, Denis Kiely, Tim Kiely; 3rd. John Cremin, John O’Shea, Tracey Cremin; 4th. Eddie Coleman, Jerry Coleman, Diarmuid Coleman; 5th. Michael O’Connell, Padraig Cremin, Donal Murphy; 6th. Ned Brosnan, Peter Hannon, Eamonn Brosnan; 7th. Sean Kelleher, Niall Rohan, Thomas Fitzpatrick; Nearest to Pin - Ben O’Dea; Longest Drive Men - Diarmuid Coleman; Longest Drive Ladies - Áine Howard.