Millstreet U14 hurlers collect league title

Millstreet delivered a clinical performance to better Newmarket 5-14 to 0-4 in the Rebel Óg North Cork U14 Hurling Division 3 Final played in Millstreet. On doing so, the majority of the players were completing a hurling and football double after helping Duarigle Gaels to football glory seven days previously.

There was much to admire in Millstreet’s hurling, their sharper teamwork and link play superb to register big scores. Goals from Evan O’Mahony, Charles Eberechi and Alan McAulliffe helped Millstreet enjoy a commanding advantage by half-time.

Newmarket tried their best and deserved more on the scoreboard, yet Millstreet continued to hold the upper-hand, rewarded on further goals from Cian Golden and Evan O’Mahony. Millstreet team captain Cian Golden accepted the Division 3 League Shield from North Cork Rebel Og officer Denis Guiney.

Millstreet fielded as Patrick O’Leary, Cian Kelleher, Ryan O’Mahony, Keith Wall, James Fitzgerald, Conor McSweeney, Cian Golden 1-4, Oran Kiely, Alan McAulliffe 1-3, Alan O’Leary, Ryan O’Sullivan 0-5, Evan O’Mahony 2-0, Charles Eberechi 1-0.

Substitutes were Abdulhaqq Aileru, Charlie Murphy, Eoin Collins, Jack Kiely, Labhrás O’Dwyer, Pelumi Akinbot, Oisín McCarthy 0-2, Riain Stanley, Siyanda Vundhla, Cillian Golden.