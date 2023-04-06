Kilmurry welcomes GAA President Larry McCarthy for Victory Social

NO FEE; Members of the last County winning team in 1986 at the Kilmurry Victory social in Vienna Woods. L to R Niall Down Denis O’Donoghue Michael Garvey and Con Barry Murphy. © Peter Scanlan Photography

At the the Kilmurry GAA Victory dinner were players Back row Eoin Keane and Ryan Leahy. Front row L to R Sean Warren Brian Hinchion Marco Healy.

Peter Lyons Kilmurry club chairman making a presentation to Donagh Wall who retired as club secretary in 2020 Louise Daly left presents a bouquet of flowers to Marion Wall.

Club chairman Peter Lyons on the left with Larry and Barbara McCarthy at the Kilmurry GAA Victory social.

Enjoying the celebrations at the Kilmurry GAA. Social were L to R Michael John Grainger, Gearóid O'Mahony, James Mullane, Patrick Grainger, Thomas Collins, Liam Wall, John Mullane and Stephen O'Donoghue.

The trophy table at the Kilmurry GAA social was laden with silverware as the mid Cork club’s members and supporters gathered at the Vienna Woods Hotel for its victory social recently.

The silverware presented to the Cork Junior A County champions 2022, Mid Cork Junior A Champions 2022,Mid Cork Junior A League Champions 2022,Under 21 C Mid Cork Champions 2022, Under 17 B Mid South Champions 2022 and Mid Cork Junior B Champions 2020 was all on display.

Larry McCarthy President of GAA was the Guest of honour at the event .Also in attendance were Jerry Walsh, Coaching Officer of Cork County Board, and Enda Linehan, Secretary of Muskerry GAA Board, and Kilmurry GAA’s main sponsors for the past numbers of years, Larry and Jackie from Mai Fitz's Bar and Restaurant Lissarda.

Ed Warren, Vice Chairman of Muskerry Board, addressed the large gathering and presented the Mid Cork Junior B Championship 2020 medals. Presentations were made by Kilmurry GAA club to Junior B manager, Liam Long. and his selectors, Brian Harte and Damian Collier.

Mark Sheehan, Chairman of Cork County Board, also addressed the gathering and presented the Mid Cork Under 21 medals. Presentations were also made by Kilmurry GAA club to Under 21 Manager, Brian Harte, and his selectors, William Ronan and James O Mullane.

Uachtarán GAA, Larry McCarthy, our guest speaker, delivered a great speech to the large gathering and then presented the Junior A County 2022 medals, Mid Cork Junior A Championship 2022 medals and Mid Cork Junior A League medals 2022 to the members of the victorious winning Junior A team.

Presentations were made by Kilmurry GAA to Junior A Manager Cormac Linehan and his selectors David Drummond, Con Barry-Murphy and Denis O'Mullane.

A presentation was made to Donagh Wall who had served as club secretary of Kilmurry from 2016-2020.