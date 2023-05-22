Kanturk golf event a great success

Seán O’ Brien, AJ Keating and Andrew Keating took part in the Kanturk & District Community Council Golf Classic

The Team from Hannon’s Mace, Newmarket, who took part in the Kanturk & District Community Council Golf Classic

Mike O’ Connell, Eilish O’ Connor, Dominic Byrne and Mick Byrne of Team Alley Bar who finished 3rd overall at the Kanturk & District Community Council Golf Classic, are pictured with Ger Greaney, Community Council Chair and Desmond Daly of Kanturk Credit Union (Sponsors)

Brian O’ Callaghan and John O’ Callaghan of Team Bobs on the Green, who were overall winners at the Kanturk & District Community Council Golf Classic, are pictured with Ger Greaney, Community Council Chair and Desmond Daly of Kanturk Credit Union (Sponsors)

Elaine and Robert Greene of Team D+E Welding who finished 2nd overall in the Kanturk & District Community Council Golf Classic. Also included is Lucy Greene, Ger Greaney, Community Council Chair and Desmond Daly of Kanturk Credit Union (Sponsors).

THE inaugural Golf Classic hosted by Kanturk & District Community Council was deemed a great success with a complete sell out of team slots and great support from local businesses.

In addition, the weather obliged on the day with bright sunshine further enhancing the picturesque Kanturk Golf Course.

“All the teams played brilliant golf and afterwards enjoyed wonderful food served up at Bob’s on the Green Restaurant” Kevin Higgins Community Council PRO said.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a wonderful success. All of the businesses and especially Kanturk Credit Union. Eilish O’ Connor and Eimear Savage who put in trojan work behind the scenes.”

“The lads of Kanturk Men’s Shed. Also Kanturk Golf club for the use of such a wonderful course, Bobs on the Green for facilitating us and to all the competitors who took part,” he continued.

Kanturk Credit Union, celebrating a milestone 60th years serving the local community, was the main sponsor of the event.

Pádraig O’Connell who kept a close eye on the scores announced the following results:

- 1st Team: Bobs on the Green

- 2nd Team: D+E Welding

- 3rd Team: Alley Bar

- Longest drive Ladies: Áine Martin, Kanturk

- Longest drive Men: Donal Hannon, Newmarket.

- Nearest the pin: Willie O’ Connor, Mallow.