Kanturk golf event a great success
THE inaugural Golf Classic hosted by Kanturk & District Community Council was deemed a great success with a complete sell out of team slots and great support from local businesses.
In addition, the weather obliged on the day with bright sunshine further enhancing the picturesque Kanturk Golf Course.
“All the teams played brilliant golf and afterwards enjoyed wonderful food served up at Bob’s on the Green Restaurant” Kevin Higgins Community Council PRO said.
“We want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a wonderful success. All of the businesses and especially Kanturk Credit Union. Eilish O’ Connor and Eimear Savage who put in trojan work behind the scenes.”
“The lads of Kanturk Men’s Shed. Also Kanturk Golf club for the use of such a wonderful course, Bobs on the Green for facilitating us and to all the competitors who took part,” he continued.
Kanturk Credit Union, celebrating a milestone 60th years serving the local community, was the main sponsor of the event.
Pádraig O’Connell who kept a close eye on the scores announced the following results:
- 1st Team: Bobs on the Green
- 2nd Team: D+E Welding
- 3rd Team: Alley Bar
- Longest drive Ladies: Áine Martin, Kanturk
- Longest drive Men: Donal Hannon, Newmarket.
- Nearest the pin: Willie O’ Connor, Mallow.