Well-timed Ballydesmond run earns win over St Nicks in Cork Premier JFC

The Duhallow men are off to the perfect start in Group A Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballydesmond 1-17

St Nick’s 1-14

A strong second-half display earned Ballydesmond victory over city side St. Nick’s in a competitive Bon Secours County Premier JFC at Glantane.

With both sides demoted from Intermediate level, it made for a tight encounter, no quarter asked or given, the closely contested nature of the contest maintained interest right to the end. Nothing to separate the pair at the break, Ballydesmond upped the tempo on taking on the task with commendable determination.

All the early indications suggested a tight affair, Ballydesmond off to a positive start from points by Paudie Breen and Donncha O’Connor. St Nicks responded positively and found new energy after Donough Coughlan netted a goal for a 1-3 to 0-3 advantage at the end of a closing quarter.

Ballydesmond rose to the challenge, putting together exciting moves for Breen and Darragh Moynihan to point. As the game aged, Ballydesmond turned the screw, a Moynihan goal squared up the tussle at 1-6 apiece by the interval.

The half-time break failed to interrupt the Ballydesmond charge, O’Connor pointing superbly from distance with Moynihan, Breen and Matthew Collins also on target in a productive burst for the Duhallow side.

St Nick’s attempted a response, points added by Danny Morris, L Forde and L Quilligan trimmed the arrears 1-14 to 1-11 by the three quarter mark.

Ballydesmond remained equipped to remain patient and hold possession, key men in attack Moynihan, Fleming and O’Connor adding points to see their task to a successful conclusion.

The outcome will please Ballydesmond, the perfect start to Group A as they look forward to a meeting against Urhan with St. Nick’s paired against Cullen.

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; C Linehan, S Cronin, Donal O’Connor; J O’Keeffe, J Healy, C Dunlea; Donncha O’Connor 0-6 (0-5f), S Kelly; K O’Connell, N Fleming 0-3, M Collins 0-1; D Moynihan 1-4, D Hayes, P Breen 0-3

ST NICKS: R Cronin; C Horgan, E Downey, S Horgan; F O’Driscoll, R Downey 0-1, D Dunlea; K McCarthy Coade, E O’Sullivan; G Marshall 0-1, L Quilligan 0-1, R Long; L Forde 0-2, D Morris 0-7, D Coughlan 1-2

REFEREE: C Murphy (Glanworth)