Triumphant Cork rally to see off Clare in cracking Munster Under 20 hurling final

Ben O’Connor’s charges had lead at the break, but still needed to rally to the final whistle to secure the spoils

Cork players celebrate after their side's victory in the oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cork 1-23

Clare 1-21

The future is bright, the future may well be red.

Such was the feeling at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Monday night after Cork fought back from what was a losing position to take provincial honours over Clare after a thrilling sixty minutes of action.

Led in the scoring stakes by Ben Cunningham, Cork started well, held the game in their hands at the turn before falling behind midway through the second half, only to fight back to take the spoils in the dying minutes.

Cunningham was immense on the night as was Kanturk’s Colin Walsh, Whitechurch’s Micheál Mullins and full-forward Diarmuid Healy.

After powering their way to the showpiece game with wins over Waterford, Tipperary, Clare and finally Limerick, Cork came into this tie full of the joys of life, but no one was likely to be taking the Banner for granted after they managed draws with Tipp and Limerick in their opening two fixtures before beating Waterford and finally losing out to the Rebels in the last of their round robin games.

Clare bounced back from that five point loss to the men in red with a nine point (three goal) win over Tipperary in the semi-final. It was a win that helped restore confidence in the Munster side’s ranks.

There was less than 60 seconds on the clock when Cunningham opened the scoring. The centre-forward landing the game’s opening free from the centre line.

Jack O’Neill hit back a half minute later, a fair indication of what might be to come between these two well matched sides. Keith Smith made it two to one moments later as this one settled down to a pacey, but somewhat nervy start. Tadgh O’Connell not letting Clare get a jump on his side. All square early doors.

Parity was short-lived though, Patrick Crotty raising white from the sideline with Smyth landing his second placed ball. This one from some distance out.

Cork were in no mood to let their opponents steal a march on them so it as no surprise to see William Buckley raising the umpires flag to cut the gap to one on the night. Ross O’Sullivan next to score – this one back to where it all began – only eight minutes gone.

A nice score from Kanturk’s Walsh had Cork in front for the second time. Things could have been better on the stroke of 10 minutes if Cunningham had managed to finish off a great run with anything other than a wide. The same man converted soon after. Cork up by two with 12 gone.

Walsh again raised white before a brilliant direct run from Mullins saw the Whitechurch man in on goal and despite his acute angle, the midfielder finished to the net in some style. The game now very much on.

Clare managed a brace to the quarter hour mark to stop the bleeding of scores. Smith got another to bring the game back to a goal between the sides.

Ronan O’Sullivan bagged his first score of the game to keep Cork in control, Cunningham adding a free for the men in red, but Clare stuck in there and a score from Smyth kept things tight.

Diarmuid Healy again put five between them, Walsh almost goaling on 26. This one was opening up a touch. Cunningham scoring from the resultant ‘65.

The game stepped up a couple of gears approaching the short whistle with some handbags and a brace of points from Clare sending the sides in at the turn all fired up. Cork in the driving seat, but far from home and hosed – 1-11 to 0-10.

A wide apiece opened the second half before Smyth struck again to put just Mullins’ goal between them once more before Oisín O’Donnell landed his third of the evening. This one was right back in the melting pot.

Tadhg O’Connell again added for Cork, but a brilliant move from back to front was finished to the Cork net by Seán Rynne. Level again in the sunshine. Clare went in front thanks to the brilliance of Crotty.

Cork were rocking and another Smyth free added to their pain, but Cunningham responded for the Leesiders with a point of genuine class. Cork subsequently denied a goal by a brilliant last ditch save from the Clare defence.

Three points for the boys in primrose followed by scores from Smyth and Jack O’Neill looked like it may be enough for Clare, but points from Adam O’Sullivan, Healy kept the tie tight.

Cork had a third goal bound effort saved on 50 minutes. Again the Clare defensive set-up not giving an inch. Cork were down three with over five minutes of normal time remaining, but a brace of scores from Cunningham (the second a free from inside his own half) had the sides level once more with time running out.

A wonderful catch, turn and strike from Healy had Cork back in front. Tadgh O’Connell putting Cork two in front as the game headed into injury-time.

Smyth landed a score from the sideline to make for a tense last 90 seconds, but a Cunningham free sent the spoils south. Ben O’Connor’s charges deserved winners.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), T O’Connell (Ballincollig) 0-3; M Mullins (Whitechurch) 1-0, W Buckley (St Finbarr’s) 0-2, B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s) 0-9 (6f, 1.65), C Walsh (Kanturk) 0-2; D Cremin (Midleton), D Healy (Lisgoold) 0-3, R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) 0-2 Subs:T Wilk (Cobh) for Daly, half-time, A O’Sullivan (Ballnhassig) 0-1 for Cremin (inj), 32, J Leahy (Dungourney) for Walsh, 37

CLARE: A Shanahan; J Conneally, O Cahill, I MacNamara; K Hartigan 0-1, D Lohan, O Clune; S Rynne 1-1, O O’Donnell 0-3; S Dunford, G Sheedy, P Crotty 0-2; K Smyth 0-11 (9f), D Kennedy, J O’Neill 0-2 Subs: N O’Farrell 0-1 for Sheedy, half-time, C Cleary for Kennedy, 40, D Stritch for Dunford, 54, J Collins for Clune, 59, C Whelan for O’Donnell, 60

REFEREE: M Kennedy (Tipperary)