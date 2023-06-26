Time to fill the terraces as Cork advance towards date with Sam Maguire

Conor Carroll of Roscommon in action against Rory Maguire of Cork during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

There’s talk of a rising red tide as the Cork senior football team seem to be making a run at this year’s All Ireland championship.

After the defeat to Clare in the first round of the Munster Championship – and the Banner footballers were no minnows - Rebel fans had resigned themselves to a short Summer, certainly no longer than the hurlers’ presence in the Championship.

Instead, here we are. The hurlers are long gone, despite some fine performances and the footballers are unlikely quarter-finalists.

It’s not that Cork shouldn’t be in the last eight every year, given the health and wealth of the club scene, in comparison to other counties, Cork should be no strangers to this level of football.

But we know the score. Since winning the All Ireland in 2010, Cork have not been competitive. That year they beat Dublin in the semi-final and the Dubs have won seven senior titles. Kerry

have won, as have Donegal, Tyrone, Galway. Only the fabled curse has kept Mayo from the Hogan Stand steps the last Sunday in July….I will never get used to that.

If there’s a red tide of expectation around this Cork team, it didn’t tell in the attendance at Cork’s preliminary quarter final tie with Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. A little over 14,000 were in the stands for the early afternoon throw in and the terraces remained empty.

I nearly wrote kick-off’ there. It would be understandable as the fare served up in that first half, particularly by Roscommon, was reminiscent of the worst soccer you could watch. Keep-ball was the game for seemingly interminable periods of that opening half, with Roscommon playing the ball in eternal triangles in the middlethird, the goalie came up to join in the sport - and I use that term advisedly - at intervals.

For all that, the Roscommon strategy proved to be effective enough – though it was the undoing of them in the final moments. They were in a 0-7 to 0-3 when I went out for an almost inedible burger (yes, the fare on the pitch was that bad!) and in the last five minutes of the half, all of that came undone as Cork scored two quick points to narrow the gap to just one point.

Cork had lived dangerously at a few junctures in that half with Micheal Aodh Martin stopping a goal attempt from Enda Smith but, seemingly without having any meaningful possession, they were just a point down at the break.

While Roscommon had the lion’s share of the ball, they seemed to lack the appetite to convert it into scores.

If the stats for the game are analysed they will reveal very few wides by Roscommon - they simply didn’t take shots unless they were guaranteed a white flag.

What is happening in the GAA that top level teams are now more afraid to lose than they are hungry to win?

In fairness, Cork fans are very familiar with this ‘keep-ball’ that seems to be encroaching on Gaelic Football. It’s just that when Cork does it, we lose possession way too soon. How many times did those intricate passing movements come undone against Kerry, that would have been something to count and analyse? I heard tell that Roscommon kept the ball for six uninterrupted minute against Dublin! In the end Dublin made them pay. As did Cork on Saturday

But for Cork to do that, they had to emerge with a sharply different attitude in the second half, sharply different to the stand back and respect the opposition stance they seemed to have for most of the first.

They took up where they left off at the end of the first with a flurry of scores. In that third quarter, Cork scored 1-6. At one stage we were five points ahead and should have been further in front.

Atone point Chris Óg Jones was put through by goal-scorer and sub Conor Corbett and appeared to have the goal at his mercy when the defender all but pushed him of the ball - but Jones managed to get a shot off which trickled narrowly wide. To my mind that was a goal scoring opportunity which was foiled by a foul. Itn should have resulted in a penalty and black card - but where’s David Gough, the only referee who appears to have implemented that rule this season, when you need him?

The fourth quarter was when Cork nearly gave the game away. They allowed Roscommon to reassert its dominance and pick off the scores, which they did, point after point until they levelled the match as full-time loomed.

That last four minutes of injury time seemed to stretch forever, would Cork yield another score, which would surely sendthem out of the ch ampionship, as Roscommon would be very unlikely to yield an equaliser.

That wasn’t to be the fate of Cork on Saturday. Due to an inexplicable mistake by the Roscommon centre back, Conor Daly (he passed the ball to himself - perhaps he couldn’t see the goalkeeper – and a free was awarded). The free went up the field quickly and Kevin O’Donovan scored the winner. He was involved moments later when he intercepted a ball in scoring distance of the Cork goal and lifted a siege. The match ended in ignominy for Roscommon as their talisman Enda Smith was sent to the line for an off the ball foul which saw a Cork player stretched in the centre field area.

Cork were lucky on a few counts in securing their passage to the quarter final proper. Roscommon didn’t come to Cork to win - but to avoid losing, it seems. Their strategy of keep-ball didn’t work when it was most needed and that cost them the result. Had Cork had a lesser goalkeeper than Micheál Aodh Martin, they could have conceded goals in the first half and also shortly after the restart in the second period.

They also appear to have learned that their own version of keep-ball isn’t working and that a different tactic is required. When Cork attacked with speed and precision, they seemed unbeatable. They definitely didn’t look like a second division team in comparison to a first division side.

They don’t have to depend on Brian Hurley for scores and leadership - Ian Maguire, Ruairí Deane, Daniel O’Mahony are leaders in their own right as is Steven Sherlock up front.

While we’re not being swept up in a red tide of expectation yet, Cork need have no fear of whoever they will meet in the next rounds. Any team is beatable on the day. Given that it’s Derry which have been drawn to oppose Cork, perhaps John Cleary and his charges might relish the opportunity to wipe the smirk of Joe Brolly’s face in Croke Park, as if advancing towards a date with Sam Maguire wasn’t incentive enough.

The most potent threat to Cork’s continuance in the competition is that the players’ belief in their own capability may falter as the competition gets more intense. To counter that Cork supporters need to come out to shout their team on, to encourage and to fill the terraces with the red and white.

At half time, the Cork All Ireland winning team of 1973 was introduced to mark their fiftieth anniversary. I wonder what they made of the Cork performance? Shortly afterwards dozens of Sciath na Scol winning teams paraded around the pitch. The hope for their future is that they play like Cork did, when at their best, on Saturday.