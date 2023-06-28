Supersub Chris Buckley points dramatic late Avondhu winner over Duhallow in Cork SHC

Avondhu progress to a meeting against Muskerry in the unseeded final

Brian Murphy (Avondhu) wins possession against Duhallow in the Co-Op Superstores Co. SHC at Dromtariffe on Tuesday evening Photo by John Tarrant

Avondhu 1-26

Duhallow 3-19

A sensational late cameo propelled Avondhu to a dramatic victory over Duhallow in Dromtariffe on Tuesday evening.

At key stages, the victors possessed a greater range to their game with a number of excellent individual performers linked to superior teamwork yet the concession of two quick fire goals saw a never say Duhallow forge ahead by a single point at the end of regulation time

Ultimately the winning of the game was Avondhu’s ability to respond, top marksman Stephen Condon tied up the sides from a free before the Harbour Rovers clubman set up substitute Chris Buckley for the match-winner in the 64th min.

When the sides clashed last season, it took extra time to determine a winner after the teams were deadlocked on eleven occasions over the hour before Avondhu’s greater all round balance came good in the additional 20 minutes. It came close to a similar scenario on this occasion only for the victors to dig deep in injury time to fall over the line.

Both combinations showed three changes in personnel from their initial outings earlier in the campaign, Avondhu started in determined fashion with Josh Quinn and Joe O’Sullivan finding the target.

Steadily Duhallow grew in confidence with every strike, boosted by telling contributions from Conor O’Callaghan, Jack Murphy, Maurice O’Keeffe and Tomás Howard, Points from Howard, Luke Philpott and Darren O’Keeffe squared up the contest at 0-4 apiece by the close of the opening quarter.

However, Avondhu served notice of their intent, benefiting from the significant workrate of Darragh O’Brien, Brian Buckley, Bill Curtin and Eoin Carey to the fore. A stalemate was broken when Brian Murphy placed Condon to goal, a productive spell followed to help Avondhu lead 1-14 to 0-11 at half-time.

A Jack Twomey point stretched the advantage to seven only for Duhallow to stem the flow, an opportunist goal from a long Rory King delivery helped trim the arrears 1-15 to 1-13. Avondhu brought a spirited response, the excellent Carey and Condon arrowing over neat points from various angles.

Duhallow remained in the hunt with Luke Philpott and Jack Murphy points. Though Avondhu hit with points to Brian Buckley and Condon, late drama unfolded once Philpott saw a penalty saved by Avondhu ‘keeper Ian Butler only for corner forward Rory Lynn to follow up to net.

That score roused Duhallow, grabbing a lead from a third goal, good work by Philpott found substitute Brandon Murphy to fire home after Butler partly blocked the sliothar, the scoreboard now favouring Duhallow.

In fairness, Avondhu kept their cool, Condon equalised from a free, extra time loomed but Avondhu were having none of it, Carey played into the corner for Condon to win, choosing wisely to play Buckley in a far more advantageous position and the Clyda Rovers clubman accurately delivered the match winning point much to a relieved Avondhu camp.

Avondhu progress to a meeting against Muskerry in the unseeded final to determine who joins seeded sides in the next stage of the Colleges / Divisional phase.

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglen), D O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Buckley (Dromina) 0-2, J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig) 0-1; J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin) 0-2, E Carey (Kilworth) 0-5; J Twomey (Kilshannig) 0-3, L Cronin (Killavullen), L Keating (Kildorrery) 0-1; J Magner (Kilavullen); B Murphy (Milford), J Quinn (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels) 0-2, S Condon (Harbour Rovers) 1-9 (0-3f) Subs: W Condon (Kilworth) for L Cronin (21inj), C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) 0-1 for J Quinn (48), P Walsh for L Keating (48).

DUHALLOW: P Dineen (Millstreet); C Coughlan (Banteer), C O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe) 0-1, J McAulliffe(Banteer); M O’Keeffe (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtariffe) 0-2, C King (Kilbrin) 1-0; S Howard (Dromtariffe) 0-1, R King (Kilbrin); J O’Callaghan (Meelin) 0-1, T Howard (Dromtariffe) 0-4, E Murphy (Dromtariffe) 0-1; D O’Keeffe (Newmarket) 0-1, L Philpott (Banteer) 0-6 (0-5f), R Lynn (Newmarket) 1-0 Subs: T Walsh(Millstreet) 0-1 for T Howard (ht inj), C Murphy(Castlemagner) for C O’Callaghan (ht inj), B Murphy (Dromtariffe) 1-1 for D O’Keeffe (ht), K Tarrant (Banteer) for S Howard (44)

REFEREE: W Wallis (Aghada)