Strong second half sees Harbour Rovers prevail against Shanballymore

Harbour Rovers 0-19

Shanballymore 1-13

Trailing by seven points at the break a much improved second half performance by Harbour Rovers saw them emerge victors over Shanballymore when they clashed in the Cavanagh’s Fermoy Division 1 HL at Glanworth on Sunday.

It was certainly a game of two halves with either side dominating one of the 30 minute periods. It was all Shanballymore during the opening half as they gained supremacy from an early stage.

Some well taken points by Jamie Sheedy (3), Brian O’Reilly, Jordan O’Grady, Richard Hallinan and Darragh Palmer moved them 0-7 to 0-3 in front by the 12th minute and they could have been further ahead only for the Harbour Rovers keeper David O’Sullivan denying Jordan O’Grady a certain goal scoring chance at the expense of a point.

Shanballymore continued to set the pace with Jamie Sheedy, Darragh Palmer, Brian O’Reilly, Eoin O’Regan, Barry Sheedy and Micheal Burke to the fore.

In the 20th minute they struck for the only goal of the game when a long free by Jamie Sheedy was finished to the net by Jerome Fitzgerald that helped them move 1-8 to 0-3 in front. In the run up to the break Harbour Rovers stayed in touch when Stephen Condon, Tom McGrath and Padraigh Hannon having points while Darragh Palmer and Jamie Sheedy were on target for Shanballymore who were more than full value for their 1-10 to 0-6 interval lead.

For the second half an understrength Harbour Rovers side improved greatly. Stephen Condon took up a new role at midfield while others to feature strongly included Jack Coughlan, Colm Whelton, Tom McGrath, Peter Condon, Jack Blackburne, Padraigh Hannon and substitute Sean Finn.

A strong showing by the home side saw Stephen Condon (7) Padraigh Hannon and Jack Blackburne split the posts with some fine points as they managed to get back on level terms by the 47th minute at 1-12 to 0-15.

Two minutes later they took the lead for the first time when Jack Coughlan and Padraigh Hannon combined well to set up Brian Gallagher who sent over. Stephen Condon following with a free that moved the winners 0-17 to 1-12 clear. Shanballymore reduced the deficit to the minimum when Jamie Sheedy pointed a free. Shanballymore created a couple of chances over the next couple of minutes but they were unable to get back on parity.

Instead it was Stephen Condon with two more frees for the winners that opened up a three-point game. In injury time Shanballymore almost struck for an equalising goal but Brian O’Reilly’s effort at goal struck the side netting. However, it was Harbour Rovers that continued their winning ways in the current league as they emerged victors by a three-point margin.

HARBOUR ROVERS: D O’Sullivan, C Whelton, J Coughlan, D Curran, J Walsh, S Condon 0-13 (9f, 1 ‘65’), M Moloney, T McGrath 0-1, P Condon, P Hannon 0-3 (1f), M Blackburne, J Blackburne 0-1, D Campion, B Gallagher 0-1, S Sheehan. Sub: S Finn for J Walsh (inj).

SHANBALLYMORE: S Donegan, B Butler, E McHugh, C McDonnell, B O’Reilly 0-1, B Sheedy, E O’Regan, J Sheedy 0-8 (6f), D Palmer 0-2, R Hallinan 0-1, S Looney, M Burke, J O’Grady 0-1, J Fitzgerald 1-0, N Butler. Subs: P Burke for J Fitzgerald, C Palmer for J O’Grady.

Referee: Peter Watson (Kildorrery)