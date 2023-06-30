Steven Sherlock in, Brian Hurley on the bench for Cork’s clash with Derry

Steven Sherlock of Cork after scoring a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Cork captain and sharp-shooter Brian Hurley won’t start against Derry in the All Ireland quarter final this weekend but could be introduced during the game, it has been confirmed.

The team to face the Oak Leaf county in the Croke Park on Sunday was named on Friday and features one change from the team which defeated Roscommon in last Saturday’s preliminary quarter final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Wing-back Luke Fahy of Ballincollig picked up an ankle injury late in the second half in that game and hasn’t sufficiently recovered to start on Sunday. He will be replaced by Nemo Ranger’s Kevin O’Donovan who was the player to score an injury time winning point against Roscommon.

This means that Steven Sherlock of St. Finbarr’s will again line out in the full forward berth, a position in which he has proven to be a match winner when he came on against Mayo and also against Roscommon. Millstreet’s Darragh Cashman has also been named to the panel of 26.

The team is:

Micheál Aodha Martin (Nemo Rangers) Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) Kevin O Donovan (Nemo Rangers) Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree) Mattie Taylor (Mallow) Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh) Rory Deane (Bantry Blues) Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) Sean Powter (Douglas) Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

Subs: P Doyle (Knocknagree), C Kiely (Ballincollig), T Clancy (Clonakilty), D Cashman (Millstreet), P Walsh (Kanturk), C Óg Jones (Iveleary), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), F Herlihy (Dohenys)