Shanballymore win close encounter with Doneraile in the Cork JBFC

Both sides were already through to the knock-out phase with Shanbally’s men securing for them a semi-final berth Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Neighbours and great rivals Shanballymore and Doneraile played out an entertaining Bon Seccours County JBFC game at Castletownroche on Saturday evening. Both sides were already through to the knockout stages. The winner now go through to semi-finals.

It started at a hectic pace. Corey Buckley opened with an early pointed free for Shanbally. Charlie Sweeney levelled soon after. Impressive Buckley kicked another point before Jack O'Shea worked well for Conor Curran who levelled at 0-2 each.

Shanballymore gained control in the half-back line and midfield sectors. Brian O'Reilly pointed after good play by Shaun Cronin. Further pressure saw Shane Looney, Eoin McHugh and Shaun Cronin work well for the inrushing McHugh who kicked over. Both sides had wides with Eoin McHugh pointing a free.

In the 24th minute Corey Buckley added another free. Darragh Palmer followed with a long range point as Shanballymore led at half time 0-7 to 0-2.

Doneraile were a much better side in the second half. Charlie Sweeney had an early point. Corey Buckley replied. Now on top in midfield and in attack Doneraile created some very good chances.

Kevin Sheehan pointed in the 39th minute Further pressure saw Doneraile have points by Charlie Sweeney (free) and Cian Donlon as they trailed 0-8 to 0-6 entering the final quarter.

Sweeney added two more great points as the sides were level 0-8 each by the 50th minute. Doneraile missed a few chances to take the lead. A good solo run by Brian O'Reilly saw Eoin McHugh kick the lead point.

In the closing moments Shanbally did well Corey Buckley pointed a free and long serving Kenneth Barry kicked a great point as they moved three points clear. In injury time Doneraile tried very hard for a goal but Charlie Sweeney's effort went over for a point.

SHANBALLYMORE: S Donegan, P Fitzgerald, B Sheedy, B O'Grady, M Burke, B O'Reilly 0-1, R Hallahan, D Palmer 0-1, S Looney, C Buckley 0-5 (0-4f), E McHugh 0-3 (0-1f), A Sheedy, J O'Grady, V Burke, S Cronin Subs: J Sheedy for V Burke, K Barry 0-1 for S Cronin, D Roberts for J O'Grady

DONERAILE: K Cotter, R Jones, T Flynn, D O'Reilly, S Ryan, F Woods, P O'Regan, C Donlon 0-1, J O'Shea, K Sheehan 0-1, B Cronin, C Sweeney 0-6 (0-2f), L O'Shea, C Curran 0-1, B Kelleher Subs: M Stone for D O'Reilly (inj) W Hunter-Hickey for C Curran

REFEREE: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll)