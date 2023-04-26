Second half rally yields Millstreet win over Dromtariffe in Division 5 of county league

Dromtariffe's Brandon Murphy seeks an opening in the Millstreet defence during the County FL Division 5 contest. Photo by John Tarrant

Millstreet 1-10

Dromtariffe 0-10

A storming second half allowed Millstreet overcome Dromtariffe in the County Football League Division 5 at Rathcoole.

If only because Millstreet mounted a timely rally, they just about shaded matters albeit weathering a determined late Dromtariffe bid to rescue the game. For a greater portion of the opening half, Dromtariffe dominated the exchanges, well worth their 0-8 to 0-4 advantage by the interval.

Key to Dromtariffe's upperhand was the strong play of Jack Murphy, Killian O'Sullivan, Brian O'Keeffe and Andrew Healy. Points to Daniel O'Keeffe and Healy confirmed Dromtariffe's superiority to hold a steady hand at the break.

Matters changed around significantly on the change of ends, Millstreet taking encouragement from an opportunist goal by Jomathan Buckley. That score ignited Millstreet's game with Aidan Murphy, Eanna O'Mahony, Colm O'Leary and Tomás Sheehan emerging as leading lights.

Having cranked up their performance, Millstreeet gained a reward, points to the O'Leary brothers, Neil Flahive, Luke O'Donoughue and Buckley helped gain a comfortable lead,

Dromtariffe came raiding and needed O'Sullivan to add to their tally. During the latter stages, the hosts attempted to save the day, the Millstreet rearguard owed much to defender Eanna O'Mahony on taking the ball off the goal line.

MILLSTREET: C Twomey; A Murphy, O Murphy, E O'Mahony; L O'Donoughue 0-1, B G Murphy, R Murphy; S Hickey, P Dineen; N Flahive 0-2, C O'Leary 0-2, T Sheehan; P Moynihan, J Buckley 1-2, H Linehan 0-2. Subs: A O'Leary 0-1, B O'Connor, M Murphy, H Linehan.

DROMTARIFFE: D Mann; D Dennehy, R Daly, C O'Callaghan; J Murphy, J Kelleher, S Howard; A Buckley, B Murphy; K O'Sullivan 0-3, B O'Keeffe , M O'Connor; D O'Keeffe 0-4, A Daly, A Healy 0-3. Sub: J Buckley.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk)