Rockchapel prevail against Bandon in Cork County Premier IFC

Rockchapel's Jack Curtin looks to handpass the ball to a colleague against Bandon in the Bon Secours County Premier IFC at Clondrohid. Photo by John Tarrant

Rockchapel 2-13

Bandon 1-9

This was an unusual type of County Premier IFC game at Clondrohid on Saturday. Bandon had the aid of the strong breeze in the first half. It was Rockchapel who started well, Mikey McAuliffe had an early point. Ciaran Curtin following with a well taken goal. Bandon lacked scoring power up front relying on Mark Sugrue and Darren Crowley. A free by Darren Crowley was well saved by Rockchapel goalkeeper Conor Casey.

In the 10th minute Mark Sugrue added another free. The Duhallow side did well in the half backline and rapid points by Cormac Curtin, Ewan Murphy Seamus Hickey and Kevin Collins had the victors 1-5 to 0-2 clear. Bandon improved. Mark Sugrue had a point with Kevin Collins, Ciaran Curtin and Cormac Curtin working well for Mikey McAuliffe who opened up a six point lead by the 21st minute 1-6 to 0-3.

Bandon had a good point by Darren Crowley with Mark Sugrue with a free in the 23rd minute 1-6 to 0-5. Bandon had three wides before the break with Sugrue with another free cutting the lead at half time 1-6 to 0-6.

For the second half Bandon had Peter Murphy and Mark Sugrue at midfield. Jack Curtin and Jimmy McAuliffe added a point each for Rockchapel. A foul on William Murphy led to a pointed free by Jack Curtin. Bandon hit back with a point by Jack Calnan. The Carbery side had Eolann McSweeney black carded. They did very well down a man and against the strong breeze. Mark Sugrue pointed a free and when Peter Murphy set up Darren Crowley for a goal the lead was down to two points. Good play by Jack Calnan and Sean Aherne led to a goal by Darren Crowley 1-10 to 1-9.

Bandon were unable to get any closer. Rockchapel sealed the win with a 58th minute goal by Jimmy McAuliffe after good play by Seamus Hickey, Ewan Murphy, Eamonn O'Callaghan, Ciaran Curtin and William Murphy. Rockchapel had three late points that gave them a deserved win.

ROCKCHAPEL: C Casey, P Curtin, E O'Callaghan, B Carroll, E Murphy 0-1, M O'Keeffe, W Murphy, S Hickey 0-1, Ciaran Curtin 1-0, K Collins 0-1, Cormac Curtin 0-1, J O'Callaghan, M McAuliffe 0-4, J Curtin 0-3f, J McAuliffe 1-1. Subs: D O'Callaghan for J Curtin, S Curtin for E Murphy.

BANDON: C McCarthy, E Twomey, B Crowley, E McSweeney, C Calnan, C O'Mahony, P Murphy, R Long, T Twohig, A Murphy,P Calnan, D Crowley 1-2, H O'Mahony, M McNamara, M Sugrue 0-6 (5f). Subs: A O'Mahony for T Twohig, S Aherne for C Calnan, J Calnan 0-1 for A Murphy, D Crowley for P Calnan (blood), P Calnan for D Crowley.