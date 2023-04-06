Our county by county guide to the Munster senior football championship

Will the Kingdom reign supreme yet again, or can one of the chasing pack rise to challenge them?

Sean O’Shea of Kerry lifts the cup after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Limerick at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney last May Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

The Munster championship historically has been a duopoly and in the last decade – barring Tipperary’s bolt from the blue success in 2020 – has become a virtual monopoly with the Kingdom in the ascendant.

Could the boat be rocked this year? Here’s our look at the six contenders for the cup with no name.

CORK

Last won Munster: 2012 (Beat Clare)

2022 Munster: Semi Final – Lost to Kerry

2022 All Ireland: Quarter Final - lost to Dublin in All Ireland Quarter Final.

Manager: John Cleary. 1st Full Season

Key Man: Brian Hurley (Captain)

Rising Star: Conor Corbett

Opening fixture: Away to Clare this Sunday.

Prospects: Cork come into the 2023 competition in relatively good shape. A league campaign that showed Cork are a side on the up, finished with Cork in the relative safety of mid-table However, a couple of disappointing losses to Meath and Louth will have done little to lift the faithful out of their slumber as the season kicks off in earnest.

The Munster draw means that Cork have managed to avoid the All Ireland champions until the showpiece game, which means that Cork will have two games under their belts before they have to play Jack O’Connor’s charges.

John Cleary’s first full year in charge has been pretty-good so far, but it is from here on that Cleary will be judged and there will be no shortage of people lining up to give the current crop a kicking if things don’t go to plan.

Cork will need to be wary of Clare on the opening day with last season’s provincial finalists waiting in the wings for the winners. Cork have avoided Kerry but both Clare and Limerick will feel they are in with a chance.

CLARE

Last won Munster: 1992 (Beat Kerry)

2022 Munster: Quarter Final – Lost to Limerick on Penalties.

2022 All Ireland: Quarter Final - lost to Derry

Manager: Colm Collins

Key Man: Eoin Cleary

Rising Star: Ronan Lanigan

Opening fixture: Clare will entertain Cork in Ennis this Sunday in the Quarter Final of the Munster Championship

Prospects: As a Division 2 side it is clear that Clare have plenty to offer and with Colm Collins still at the helm the Banner will feel that they always have a chance of upsetting the established sides in the Munster Championship.

Last season the men in yellow came within a whisker of beating the provincial finalists Limerick in the quarter-finals, but Collins’ charges bounced back with a brilliant win over Meath in Round 1 of the qualifiers and followed that win up with a thrilling one point win over Roscommon in Round 2.

Clare finally exited the race for Sam at the hands of high flying Derry, but left the competition with their heads held high. Clare will want more of the same this year. Clare are a very dangerous opponent for Cork this weekend.

LIMERICK

Last won Munster: 1897 (Beat Waterford in Mallow)

2022 Munster: Final – Lost to Kerry

2022 All Ireland: Round 2 Qualifiers – Lost to Cork

Manager: Mark Fitzgerald (Until end of Season)

Key Man: Cillian Fahy

Rising Star: Paul Maher

Opening fixture: Bye to SF – face winners of Cork v Clare QF

Prospects: 2022 was the year of Limerick football. After scraping past Clare in a cracking quarter-final that ended in penalties, Limerick faced a highly fancied Tipperary in the provincial semi-final and emerged thanks to a 2-10 to 0-10 victory. Kerry proved to be a step too far for the Treaty side and Cork untimely saw the men in green off in Round 2 of the qualifiers, but the season would have to be considered a positive experience for all.

Roll on to 2023 and fortunes have taken a serious u-turn as things seem to be imploding inside the camp. The loss of manager Billy Lee was always likely to be a blow to all concerned however the departure of Ray Dempsey mid-way through the league will have done nothing to help preparations for their first game of the championship.

Mark Fitzgerald takes on the job till season’s end and will have a serious job on his hands to help players block out the off field stuff and concentrate on the job at hand.

Still time on their hands as the await the winners of Cork and Clare – something out of that game would be a major statement from the Shannonsiders.

KERRY

Last won Munster: 2022 (Beat Limerick)

2022 Munster: Winners

2022 All Ireland: Winners

Manager: Jack O’Connor

Key Man: David Clifford

Rising Star: Ruairí Murphy

Opening fixture: Bye to SF – Will play winners of Tipperary and Waterford.

Prospects: Kerry will sit back and watch what happens in the two quarter-finals of the Munster Football Championship before taking to the stage at the semi-final stage.

The reigning Munster and All Ireland champions are everyone’s favourites to win both titles again this year with players of the quality of David and Paudie Clifford, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Tony Brosnan and Paudie Clifford all ready for the off in the coming weeks.

Jack O’Connor’s return to the director’s chair was a huge success last time out, but the Kerry legend is not likely to sit on his laurels as he looks to secure back to back titles both provincially and nationally.

Another big year for Kerry, but with the players they have at their disposal it is nothing that the men in green and gold can’t handle. All sides in Munster will do well to stay close – never mind beat the Kings of Irish football.

TIPPERARY

Last won Munster: 2020 (Beat Cork)

2022 Munster: Semi Final – Lost to Limerick

2022 All Ireland: Munster Semi Final

Manager: David Power

Key Man: Conor Sweeney

Rising Star: Conor McGrath

Opening fixture: After gaining promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz National Football League for 2023 things were looking good for Tipperary.

Prospects: Now, after a disappointing 2022 championships and a poor 2023 league, Tipp are back in Division 4 and getting ready to take on Waterford in the Munster championship before squaring up to Kerry later in the month for a place in the showpiece provincial game.

Tipp will beat the Déise and get their crack at Kerry, but David Power’s men will be up against it from the off – requiring a serious change in fortunes if they are to go far this year.

Tipperary are a side that can rise to the occasion when required and are a collective that are capable of scrapping for everything till the bitter end. They are a county that is steeped in pride for all things GAA and the current crop of Tipp stars will not want to be seen as the ones that brought the county back a step or two in its development.

Hard to see Tipperary going far in Munster, perhaps the draw in the national competition will be more favourable – big season ahead for many players in blue and gold.

WATERFORD

Last won Munster: 1899 (Beat Cork)

2022 Munster: Quarter final – Lost to Tipperary

Manager: David Power

Key Man: Conor Murray

Rising Star: Adam Murray

Opening fixture: Quarter-final with Tipperary

Prospects: There is no way to sugar coat this, but Waterford are a side that are out of their depth in this competition. The county has some fine footballers, with great heart and commitment – they also have a very capable manager in Ephie Fitzgerald, but they are years behind the other sides in this competition and will struggle to get anything positive from it.

Waterford kick off against a Tipperary side that will be eager to impress, but the Premier side will look to put their best foot forward from the off as they want to gear up for a trip to face Kerry in the semi-finals.

Fitzgerald will look to bring in the best players he can and get them playing in a way that is hard to rack up a big score against – that all needs to be put in place before looking to attack.

No question but Waterford is a long-term project in the early stages of development – this competition will give some experience but little else. A run in the Tailteann Cup would do nicely though.