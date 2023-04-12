O'Donovan Rossa and Clyda Rovers share the spoils in County SFL Division 2

An Eoin Walsh free deep in injury time saved a result for Clyda Rovers in Mourneabbey

Clyda Rovers 0-18

O'Donovan Rossa 2-12

O'Donovan Rossa and Clyda Rovers had to settle for a share of the spoils when they clashed in an entertaining contest in Mourneabbey on Friday evening.

These two sides met in the County Senior AFC quarter-final at Coachford last year with the Rovers emerging victors. When they met on Friday evening last very little separated the teams.

During the opening quarter they were tied on three occasions at 0-4 apiece the points coming by David Cooney (three), Niall Daly (three), Rory Byrne and Eoin Walsh who kicked some great points for their respective sides.

The remainder of the half saw both teams enjoy their moments. Clyda Rovers landed another free from David Cooney while Cormac O'Reilly and David Cooney worked well to set up Eoin Walsh for a point in the 20th minute that opened up a two point game.

O'Donovan Rossa struck for the first of their two goals soon after when Elliott Connolly's pass across the square set up the impressive Niall Daly who netted 1-4 to 0-6.

Clyda Rovers response was swift. A long range point by Darragh Buckley levelled matters and they were also tied at 0-8 to 1-5 when David Cooney and Dónal Óg Hodnett swapped a point.

However, it was the Rovers that finished strongly and string of late points by Luke Brophy, Eoin Walsh and Daniel O'Callaghan helped them hold a 0-11 to 1-6 interval lead.

On the changeover exchanges continued to be keenly contested. The West Cork outfit had some good displays by Sean Fitzgerald, Rory Byrne, Kevin Hurley, Niall Daly and Dónal Óg Hodnett while Paudie Kissane, Daniel O'Callaghan, Darragh Buckley and Eoin Walsh were equally as effective for the home side.

As the game entered the last quarter it was all to play for when deadlocked at 0-13 to 1-10. In the 48th minute O'Donovan Rossa struck for what looked like a crucial second goal when second half substitutes Luke Connolly and David Shannon linked up well with Connolly finishing to the net following a goal mouth scramble.

In a hectic finish Chris Buckley with a long range point from a difficult angle pulled a point back for the home side with O'Donovan Rossa responding when a good build up saw Seán Fitzgerald kick over a great point 2-11 to 0-14.

In the last couple of minutes Clyda Rovers showed great battling qualities with key players Eoin Walsh (two) and Daniel O'Callaghan getting them back on parity in stoppage time.

O'Donovan Rossa hit the front again when David Shannon punched over but the lead was short-lived with the Mourneabbey outfit getting the all important equalising score deep in injury time courtesy of an Eoin Walsh pointed free that ensured they finished in stalemate.

O'DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price, D O'Donovan, D Daly, P O'Neill, Dylan Hourihane (Jnr), S Fitzgerald 0-1, O Lucey, R Byrne 0-2, K Hurley, N Daly 1-6 (0-6f), D Og Hodnett 0-1, B Crowley, E Connolly, Dylan Hourihane (Snr) 0-1, C Comber Subs: D Shannon 0-1 for O Lucey, L Connolly 1-0 for D Hourihane (Jnr), F Comber for B Crowley, O Lucey for L Connolly (inj),

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, A Walsh, C Kenny S Kelly, C O'Reilly, B O'Connor, D Buckley 0-1, P Kissane, D O'Callaghan 0-3 (0-2f), C Walsh, D Walsh, D Cooney 0-5 (0-3f). L Brophy 0-1, E Walsh 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1 'mark'), K Coffey Subs: C Kelly for K Coffey, C Buckley 0-1 for L Brophy (inj) , G Deane for D Walsh, D Cronin for C Walsh, Sean Ronayne for C O'Reilly

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)