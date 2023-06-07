Noel Horgan: Teddy McCarthy was a singular talent guaranteed his place amongst the GAA immortals

His feat of 1990 is never again likely to be repeated

In 1982 the Cork minor footballers shipped a heavy defeat from Kerry in the Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Crowned All-Ireland champions the previous year, their 1-11 to 0-5 loss to the Kingdom was eminently forgettable as far as Cork followers were concerned, aside from the impact made by a fair-haired youngster from the Glanmire club following his introduction for the second half.