The aura of invincibility around the All Ireland champions has dipped a little, giving Cork meaningful hope this weekend

Cian Lynch of Limerick reacts after hitting a wide during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Tipperary and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Avoid defeat on the road against the All-Ireland holders or kiss goodbye to your championship aspirations. That’s the hand the Cork hurlers have been dealt heading into their final game in the round-robin series in Munster next Sunday.