No doubting Kilmurry’s superiority over Millstreet in Cork Premier JFC

The County Junior A champions of last year sent out a signal of intent in new Premier grade Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kilmurry 1-19

Millstreet 0-10

REIGNING County Junior A champions Kilmurry recorded a resounding victory over Millstreet to a one sided Bon Secour County Premier JAFC at Ballyvourney.

A close encounter had been anticipated but Kilmurry held too much power, pace and scoring ability for their opponents to cope. Having won last season’s Junior title, Kilmurry have clearly new aspirations in a bid to add another championship.

On this occasion, Kilmurry never relaxed their grip on the proceedings , the Muskerry men struck early and often for scores that effectively sealed Millstreet’s fate.

Kilmurry grabbed a hold of the game from the outset with points to Lawrence Aisling and Joe McGinn. Though Millstreet warmed to their task, Darragh Cashman and Jonathan Buckley pointing, Kilmurry exerted pressure for Daniel Cahalane to net the game’s only goal.

Again Millstreet hit back with a pair of points only for Kilmurry points by Kyle Kelleher, Brian Hinchion and James O’Mullane helped gain a confidence injecting spell and a 1-9 to 0-6 advantage at half time. From the restart, Kilmurry turned the heat up, drawing encouragement from the input of Kelleher and O’Mullane in the centre.

Tightening the screw, Kilmurry added five points courtesy of Aisling, McGinn, O’Mullane and Seán Warren. Having gone more than 20 minutes without a score, Millstreet’s position looked precarious before registering back to back points from Buckley.

That offered the possibility of a comeback but if anything, Kilmurry turned the screw through excellent movement in attack that paid dividends for McGinn, O’Mullane and substitute Pádraig Brehanu added points.

Given the sense of inevitability, there was only going to be one outcome. A positive outcome for Kilmurry, looking ahead to a meeting against Kinsale in the next Group game, while Millstreet needs a massive improvement ahead of facing St. James, the West Cork Junior champions narrow winners over Kinsale in their opening assignment.

KILMURRY: J MacDonnell; A O’Mahony, K Barrett, G O’Mahony; B Hinchion 0-1, W Ronan, T Collins; J O’Mullane 0-3, K Kelleher 0-1; D Cahalane 1-0, L Aisling 0-4, A Aisling; J McGinn 0-6 (0-3f), L Wall, S Warren 0-2 (0-1f) Subs: G Barrett for T Collins, R Duggan for D Cahalane, P Brehanu 0-2 for J O’Mullane

MILLSTREET: C Twomey; M Thornton, B G Murphy, R Murphy; K Crowley, S Hickey, S Murphy; E O’Mahony, D Cashman 0-1; N Flahive, T Sheehan, A O’Leary 0-1; J Buckley 0-6f, J Linehan, H Linehan 0-2 Subs: C O’Leary for T Sheehan, M Vaughan for S Murphy, A Murphy for J Linehan, O Murphy for D Cashman

REFEREE: C Nolan (Bishopstown)