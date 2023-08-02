Newmarket withstand Kiskeam rally in Cork Senior ‘A’ Football Championship

Newmarket’s full-forward line proved the decisive factor in the game

Kevin O'Sullivan wins possession for Newmarket against Kiskeam in the Bon Secours County SAFC at Kanturk Photo by John Tarrant

Newmarket 0-15

Kiskeam 1-8

Newmarket were made to work for victory over a tenacious Kiskeam in round 1 to the Bon Secours Co. SAFC (Group B) before a large attendance in Kanturk.

Two of Duhallow’s most decorated and traditional strongholds of football battled for the bragging rights, a sharper Newmarket performed the business with an outstanding full-forward line of Hugh O’Connor, Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe expressing themselves with telling scores.

Selector Dónal O’Sullivan hailed the character of Newmarket after withstanding everything Kiskeam threw at their great rivals.

“Having struggled last year, the importance of a win early in the campaign is huge, crucially, victory provides us with a platform that will bring renewed energy into training, the plan is to eradicate mistakes that surfaced,” he said.

Newmarket had entered the championship in a positive mode after landing the County FL Division 4 title while Kiskeam were relegated from Division 1.

“It’s important to enjoy a decent league, that builds momentum and adds confidence, to reach a League Final is the next best thing in terms of preparation towards playing a championship game.

"That win in the league was quickly forgotten, Kiskeam is seven or eight miles away, there is little between the sides, this game could had gone either way,” said O’Sullivan.

As it transpired, Newmarket were given a searching examination over a Kiskeam side without injured county player Seán Meehan that passed up goal opportunities but when it mattered, the victors more incisive play made all the difference particularly on shooting seven consecutive points either side of half time.

Newmarket had made an early statement of intent from a Conor O’Keeffe point before Kiskeam announced their arrival from white flags raised by AJ O’Connor and Thomas Casey. The exchanges failed to ignite, the sides content to trade points and parity on four occasions.

Steadily Newmarket shaped up the better of the two sides, a productive flourish gathered points for Hugh O’Connor, Paudie Allen and Ryan O’Keeffe helped enjoy a 0-8 to 0-5 grip at the interval.

And Newmarket carried the good form into the second half with the O’Keeffes posting a pair. Having conceded seven points in a row, Kiskeam required a response and it came courtesy of a much needed Thomas Casey score,

Indeed Kiskeam might well have goaled, Newmarket custodian Josh O’Keeffe saved superbly from substitute Gene Casey. For a spell, Newmarket nipped the revival on points registered by O’Connor and Conor O’Keeffe.

All credit to Kiskeam for coming to terms with the situation, fresh legs from the bench created an impression and it required defender Aidan Browne to clear the ball off his goal line.

The goal that Kiskeam threatened did arrive, good work by substitute Anthony Dennehy allowed Thomas Casey drill home a rasper past O’Keeffe in the 54th minute to cut the leeway 0-13 to 1-8.

Now both sides fought tooth and nail, Newmarket stayed with the task, Conor O’Keeffe pointing delightfully before Ryan O’Keeffe obliged with a late 45.

The win provides confidence for Newmarket ahead of facing Béal Ath’n Ghaorthaidh in Round 2 while Kiskeam need a return when they encounter Clyda Rovers.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, P Allen 0-1; A Browne, T J Browne, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D O’Keeffe, K O’Sullivan, B O’Connor 0-1; C O’Keeffe 0-5 (0-2f), H O’Connor 0-3 (0-1f); R O’Keeffe (0-5 (0-1’45) Subs: P Browne for T J Brosnan (29), J Ryan for B O’Connor (43), D Hannon for K O’Sullivan (44), D Cottrell for C Browne (50)

KISKEAM: A Casey; J Daly, J O’Connor, D Linehan; A J O’Connor 0-1, K O’Connor, Michael Casey; T Dennehy, D Fitzgerald; T Casey 1-3 (0-1f, 0-1’45), M Herlihy, E Daly; D Scannell, S O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-2f), Maurice Casey 0-1 Subs: G Casey for D Scannell ((34), S O’Riordan for M Herlihy (44), A Dennehy for Maurice Casey (47), D Scannell for S O’Sullivan (59)

REFEREE: J Murphy (Castletownroche)