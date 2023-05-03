Newmarket hurlers enjoy wins over Banteer and Kilbrin

Newmarket 2-24

Banteer 0-14

Newmarket turned on the style to inflict a defeat on Banteer in the Twohigs of Kanturk Duhallow JAHL at Newmarket. Bar the opening quarter, the hosts looked the more complete side on offering the far greater teamwork and understanding to register an impressive tally.

Banteer held their own during the initial exchanges with Denis Roche and Luke Philpott on target only for Newmarket to announce their arrival into the contest through the effective play of Josh O’Keeffe, Aidan Browne, Alan Ryan and Rory Lynn. Their position was boosted from a goal from Donal Hannon to enjoy a 1-12 to 0-7 grip at the break.

Newmarket’s prospects received a further fillip soon after the restart, Lynn and Ryan O’Keeffe setting up Conor O’Keeffe to fire home. Credit Banteer on producing a rally that yielded points to Philpott and Kevin Tarrant.

However Newmarket refused to take their foot off the pedal, substitutes Cathal Browne and Hugh O’Connor adding to a sequence of points to confirm a decisive victory.

NEWMARKET: S McAulliffe; P Allen, J O’Keeffe, D Norton; M Browne, M Cottrell 0-1, A Browne; A Ryan 0-1, J Ryan; R O’Keeffe 0-2, K O’Sullivan 0-1, B O’Connor 0-1; C O’Keeffe 1-1, R Lynn 0-3, D Hannon 1-9. Subs: C Browne 0-3, D Fitzpatrick, H O’Connor 0-2, E Walsh.

BANTEER: K Roche; J McAulliffe , C O’Keeffe C Coughlan, C Shine 0-1, K Tarrant 0-2, R O’Connell, D Wilson 0-1, A Coughlan; E Wilson, T Sexton, D Shine, D Roche 0-3, L Philpott 0-7, S Kelleher. Subs: E O’Brien, A Kearney, J Archdeacon.

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll)

Newmarket 3-23

Kilbrin 2-14

A telling surge during the opening half laid the groundwork for Newmarket to charge past Kilbrin in the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL at Newmarket.

Indeed the home side delivered a powerhouse performance in a productive 30 minutes to leave Kilbrin labouring. But all credit to Kilbrin on mounting a brave showing upon the change of ends yet there was no stopping Newmarket's position as current league leaders.

Newmarket had laid down an early marker from the commanding play of Paudie Allen, Mikie Browne, Conor O’Keeffe and Donal Hannon. That allowed ample possession into attack for the Newmarket front men to thrive on, Hugh O’Connor bagging a pair of goals for a clear 2-17 to 0-4 advantage by half time.

And Newmarket carried the momentum forward, a third goal from substitute Ryan O’Keeffe consolidated their position. However Kilbrin tweaked their approach, driven on by Eoin Sheahan, Brendan O’Mahony and O’Reilly.

Indeed Kilbrin toiled diligently, substitute Michéal O’Riordan flicked home a goal and a second from a penalty converted by O’Reilly put a respectable look to the scoreboard. Still Newmarket held a commanding lead, their position never threatened on recording their fifth consecutive win in the campaign.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; P Allen, J O’Keeffe, D Norton; M Browne, M Cottrell, A Ryan; C O’Keeffe 0-3, D Hannon 0-5; P Browne, 0-1, C Browne, B O’Connor 0-3; H O’Connor 2-2, R Lynn 0-2, D O’Keeffe 0-5. Subs: J Ryan 0-1, K O’Sullivan, D Fitzpatrick, R O’Keeffe 1-1, S McAulliffe.

KILBRIN: E O’Riordan; M O’Brien, B O’Mahony, D Daly; S McMahon, E Sheahan 0-2, K Keohane; F O’Connor, J Harrington; S O’Reilly 1-6, T O’Brien, N Field 0-3, T O’Brien, R King 0-1, R Heffernan 0-1. Sub: M O’Riordan 1-1.

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)