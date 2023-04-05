Newmarket, Banteer and Millstreet all have comfortable wins in Duhallow JAHL

Jamie Kelleher launches a Dromtariffe attack against Newmarket during the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL at Newmarket. Photo by John Tarrant

Newmarket 4-18

Dromtariffe 0-15

Holders Newmarket rattled off a comprehensive victory over a much understrength Dromtariffe in a one-sided Twohigs Supervalu of Kanturk Junior A Hurling League opener at Newmarket. Early days in the season, the home side offered the sharper stick-work to control the proceedings for the best part of the hour.

Pretty competitive early on, Newmarket points by Rory Lynn and Donal Hannon cancelled out by

likewise scores to Dromtariffe's Seán Howard and Brandon Murphy. However Newmarket began to shape up promisingly, there was much to admire from the momentum generated by Josh O'Keeffe. Michael Cottrell, Donal Hannon and John Ryan.

Going forward, Newmarket looked dangerous, Ryan O'Keeffe raced through for the opening goal.

Clearly, Newmarket were bossing the possession stakes, ever threatening going forward, confirmed on a goal by Rory Lynn for the home side to hold a 2-12 to 0-9 grip at the break.

Mindful of their precarious position, Dromtariffe attempted a response but failed to threaten the Newmarket rearguard in terms of goal chances created. A run of points gave Dromtariffe a glimmer of hope but Newmarket's precision proved more significant, underlined by additional goals from Ryan O'Keeffe and Darren O'Keeffe.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M Lane, J O’Keeffe, D Norton; M Browne 0-1, M Cottrell, A Ryan; J Ryan, D Hannon 0-6; R O’Keeffe 2-3, K O’Sullivan, B O’Connor 0-2; C O’Keeffe 0-1, R Lynn 1-3, D O’Keeffe 1-1. Subs: S McAulliffe, D Fitzpatrick, P Browne 0-1, C O’Sullivan, K Daly.

DROMTARIFFE: D Hartnett; S McSweeney, D Dennehy, D Murphy; J Buckley, S Howard, F McKee; M O’Connor 0-1, J Kelleher; E Murphy 0-1, S Coyne 0-1, K O’Sullivan; B Murphy 0-3, N O’Riordan, A Healy.

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)

Banteer 4-15

Castlemagner 2-17

Banteer disposed of a battling Castlemagner to an entertaining Twohigs Supervalu of Kanturk Junior A Hurling League played on the 4G pitch in Banteer. Given the firm footing, the prospect of a high scoring encounter came to pass with Banteer emerging four points to the good.

Castlemagner were quickly into the action, Danny Linehan , Aaron O'Keeffe and Seán Falvey leading by example, debutant Cormac O'Sullivan ideally placed to goal from close range. Banteer got to grips with the pace of the contest, Donal Wilson, Kevin Tarrant and Luke Philpott pointing.

Indeed Banteer consolidated their position from goals by Luke Philpott and Stephen Kelleher to grab a 2-7 to 1-8 advantage by the interval whistle.

Banteer picked up where they had left off to dictate the play thanks to the influence of James McAulliffe, Richard O'Connor and Alan Coughlan. And Banteer cashed in on a dominant spell, David and Cal Shine netting goals to widen the margin.

Credit Castlemagner on failing to surrender, staging a recovery yielded a fine goal for Danny Linehan. However during the latter stages, the Banteer defence held firm to keep the visitors' attack at bay.

BANTEER: K Roche; K Sexton, J McAulliffe, N Twomey, C Coughlan, R O’Connor 0-1, R O’Connell; D Wilson 0-2, C Shine 1-0; A Coughlan, K Tarrant 0-3, E Wilson; D Shine 1-1, L Philpott 1-7, S Kelleher 1-0. Subs: A Kearney, E O’Brien 0-1, K Barry, J Archdeacon, C O’Neill.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O’Callaghan; L Fitzmaurice, D Gayer, T Fitzmaurice; D Murphy, D Linehan 1-5, T Murphy; C Murphy 0-2, A O’Keeffe 0-1; D O’Sullivan, S Falvey, B Healy, S Tobin, N Breen, C O’Sullivan. Subs: D Lucey, P O’Leary, A Morrissey.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket)

Millstreet 0-21

Freemount 2-9

Millstreet recovered from a shaky start to better visitors Freemount in the opening round to the Twohigs Supervalu of Kanturk Junior A Hurling League.

In a typical first game of the season encounter, Millstreet enjoyed more productive spells of supremacy though slack marking kept Freemount in the contest for a long stretch.

Freemount wasted no time on hitting the ground running, Tim O'Callaghan netting a morale boosting goal. Soon Millstreet got to grips with their task, the play of Alan Murphy, Alan O'Leary and Tomás Sheehan demonstrating a sense of purpose.

Sheehan led the way with a 0-7 tally yet Freemount were back in the hunt after Mark Lynes goal to reduce the arrears 0-11 to 2-2 at the break. Again Millstreet increased the tempo on the restart, Sheehan, O'Leary and Michael Vaughan on target with points.

In fairness, Freemount came with an effort, prompted by the strong effort from Tommy Nunan, Jack Sheahan and Shane McSweeney yet Millstreet paraded the additional sharpness to reap the dividends.

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; T Healy, B O’Connor, K Sheehan; L O’Donoughue 0-1, A Murphy 0-1, A O’Leary 0-2; T Sheehan 0-13, M O’Connor 0-1; E O’Mahony, M Vaughan 0-2, N Flahive, C O’Leary, S Hickey, T Walsh 0-1. Subs: M Thornton, B Cremin, A Murphy.

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey; R McAulliffe, S McSweeney, J Walsh; C Broderick, J Ballentyne, M Ballentyne; T Noonan 0-5, J Sheahan; K O’Connor, P Curtin 0-1, S Broderick 0-1, D Collins, M Lynes 1-1, T O’Callaghan 1-0. Subs: C Walsh, G Kennedy, D Collins.

Referee: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtariffe)