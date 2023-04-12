Nemo Rangers grab late draw away to Knocknagree in County SFL Division 3

Late points from Gary Sayers and Colm Kiely sealed a share of the spoils for the visiting Nemo Rangers

Late points from Gary Sayers and Colm Kiely sealed a share of the spoils for the visiting Nemo Rangers

Knocknagree 0-13

Nemo Rangers 0-13

All square on the scoreboard, a last minute point by Nemo Rangers earned a share of the spoils away to Knocknagree in the County FL Division 3 in Knocknagree. By the end of the hour, neither could had too many complaints following a competitive encounter.

A tasty opening saw Nemo shade matters thanks to the accuracy of Eoin Nation and Gary Sayers. Steadily, Knocknagree got to grips with the task, points to Danny Cooper and Matthew Dilworth gained parity.

However, Nemo lifted the siege, white flags from Jack Coogan and Ronnie Dalton claimed a 0-7 to 0-5 grip at the short whistle. Both sides enjoyed spells of dominance on the restart, Knockmagree drawing level from Niall O'Connor and Dilworth points only to be cancelled out by Dalton at the opposite end.

Knocknagree's tempo intensified, driven on by Michael Mahoney, David O'Connor and Michéal Doyle. And with Dilworth hitting the radar as did substitute Anthony O'Connor, Knocknagree enjoyed a two point advantage entering the latter stage.

Nemo had lost a player to a black card yet they hung in, rewarded on late points from Sayers and Colm Kiely to gain a reprieve prior to the sounding of the last whistle.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; A Sheehan, S Daly, G O’Connor; D Cooper, M Mahoney 0-1, D Moynihan; D O’Connor, K Cronin; J Dennehy, M Dilworth 0-6, D Twomey 0-1; D O’Connor 0-2, N O’Connor 0-2 Subs: A O’Connor 0-1, M Doyle, C O’Connor

NEMO RANGERS: K Martin; O Whyte, M Hill, C Molloy; S Burke, E Nation 0-1, D Egan; J O’Donovan, C Dalton; C Kiely 0-2, R Dalton 0-7, C Cusack; G Sayers 0-3, C O’Donovan, J Coogan Subs: E Dilloughery, S O’Dwyer, D Quill

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)