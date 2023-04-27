Munster SHC: How the five counties stand as the action gets underway

Four of the five Munster teams already have played in championship, with Cork joining the fray this weekend

In attendance, from left, Noel McGrath of Tipperary, Jamie Barron of Waterford, Mike Casey of Limerick Niall O'Leary of Cork and Ryan Taylor of Clare at the launch of the Munster GAA Championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Munster Hurling Championship Titles:54

2022 Munster: 3rd

2022 All Ireland Championship: Quarter Final

Manager: Pat Ryan

Key Man: Darragh Fitzgibbon

Rising Star: Ciarán Joyce

Opening fixture: Home to Waterford this weekend.

Prospects: Cork come into this competition with new management, new resolve and a new belief that 2023 can be their year.

The Rebels did well enough in the league however they struggled at the finish and were deservedly beaten by a Kilkenny side that went on to be well short of the All Ireland Champions, Limerick.

Cork should take great comfort from the way they began the league and have found two genuine stars of the future in Ciarán Joyce and Eoin Downey – a genuine spine through the middle of the defence that should hold for years to come.

In the middle cork have the likes of Darragh Fitzgibbon, Ger Mellerick and Tim O’Mahony to return from injuries however the loss of Mark Coleman will be a big hit to a side that have genuine aspirations of going places.

Cork have seen the other four sides open up their Munster challenge last weekend and now the boys in red get their chance to strut their stuff. Waterford will bring plenty to the table this weekend, but Pat Ryan’s charges will show no sympathy to a side that need the win more than the home side.

Important to get off to a positive start, particularly at home, and no one will know more than Cork the significance off all but putting out one of the other four sides early.

Cork will fancy their chances of a Munster Final place as well as a good r=un in the All Ireland series but getting out of Munster needs to be first goal.

LIMERICK

Munster Hurling Championship Titles: 23

2022 Munster: Winners

2022 All Ireland Championship: Winners

Manager: John Kiely

Key Man:Kyle Hayes

Rising Star: Cathal O’Neill

Opening fixture: Beat Waterford last weekend

Prospects: Limerick looked to be taking it handy in the league until they weren’t. The Treaty side cruised to the final, experimenting along the way, before easily seeing off Kilkenny to take the final spoils.

John Kiely and his charges, like most other sides, will have been looking to the league for something other than silverware – as they now face into the challenge of provincial championship and the quest to be at least one of the top three come the end of the round robin series.

Limerick beat Waterford in Round 1 last weekend and while the final score line didn’t scream dominance, it was a fair reflection of how Waterford stepped up and Limerick battled back after losing Gearóid Hegarty to a red card.

Limerick didn’t reach the heights that we have come to expect from them last Sunday and they still managed to come away with the win.

Some of the most talented and physically impressive hurlers that have ever played the game wear green at present and Kiely will be keen that his side continue his quest to create one of the most impressive dynasty’s in hurling history.

Clare this weekend will provide Kiely’s men with another big test as the Banner come to Treaty land desperate for a win after losing to Tipp last weekend. Two losses on the bounce is not fatal but it is difficult to come back from and all in yellow will be acutely aware of that fact.

Limerick are favourites to win both provincial and national honours again this season.

Play Cork: Cork head to Limerick in Round 5 of this year’s Munster Championship – a game that may well have plenty riding on it – for more than the two participants.

CLARE

Munster Hurling Championship Titles: 6

2022 Munster: Finalists

2022 Championship:Munster Final – All Ireland Semi Final

Manager: Brian Lohan

Key Man: Tony Kelly

Rising Star: Aaron Shanagher

Opening fixture: Lost to Tipperary in Round 1

Prospects: Clare came through Munster last season in good shape making it to the final where they lost to Limerick – no shame in that I hear you say.

Brian Lohan will have used the league to see what players he had at his disposal and but the time to build momentum is over as Clare head into Round 2 of what many feel will be one of the tightest Munster championship in years.

Tony Kelly has been the main man for a while now and when the talisman is on form Clare always have a chance, but the All Star has been quiet of late as teams look to cut out the hugely talented and versatile player’s influence on proceedings.

In Round 1 Clare looked good at times, but they were far too open at the back conceding five goals to a rampant Tipperary side. Clare did get three goals of their own which shows they have the players required to hurt sides, but they will need everything in their armoury to work well this weekend as they head to Limerick to take on the all-conquering Limerick – no small task for the men in yellow.

After some initial high hopes it looks like Clare will do well to get out of Munster this season.

Play Cork: Clare welcome cork to Cusack Park in Round 4 in what is likely to be a season defining game for both sides.

TIPPERARY

Munster Hurling Championship Titles: 42

2022 Munster: 5th

2022 All Ireland Championship: Didn’t Qualify

Manager: Liam Cahill

Key Man: Jason Forde

Rising Star: Bryan O’Mara

Opening fixture: Beat Clare last weekend

Prospects: The great unknown coming into this season’s competition was Tipperary. After a disastrous 2022 that saw Tipp lose all four games in Munster, Liam Cahill has come into steady the ship and now looks to be in a position to turn one of the most successful hurling county’s fortunes around as Tipp look to get back to the top table of hurling.

Tipperary got off the mark last weekend with a win over Clare however the Premier side get a rest week next weekend before they head to Leeside the following Sunday to take on Cork.

Jason Forde will be key going forward, as he was last Sunday, with Noel McGrath, Gearóid O’Connor and Jake Morris another trio that will likely have a big say this season.

Some of Tipp’s under age stars have had to step up from successful underage careers and Cahill is well positioned to bring the new generation through as he was one of the men that was instrumental in Minor, Under 20 and Under 21 success in recent years.

After winning last weekend Tipp are in good shape to progress from the province this time round. The boys in blue have the players and the desire to win – now they need the luck and the scores to follow. A genuine goal threat up front will scare backlines all over the country.

Play Cork: Travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Round 3 on Saturday May 6.

WATERFORD

Munster Hurling Championship Titles: 9

2022 Munster: 4th

2022 All Ireland Championship: Didn’t Qualify

Manager: Davy Fitzgerald

Key Man: Stephen Bennett

Rising Star: Michael Kiely

Opening fixture: Lost to Limerick last weekend.

Prospects: With Davy Fitzgerald at the helm once more it is hard to imagine that Waterford will limp out of this year’s Munster Championship meekly.

The Clare man is knowing for getting more from his sides than perhaps others may be capable of and last Sunday we saw more evidence of that as the Deise gave as good as they got against the All Ireland Champions, Limerick.

The loss of Tadhg de Burca in that game was huge and the fact that he is out for the season is almost criminal, but Fitzgerald will look to reintroduce that siege mentality with his men as he looks to bounce back this weekend away to Cork.

Waterford’s loss to Limerick is far from season ending however another defeat this Sunday may well see the undertakers begin to dig the season ending grave.

With de Burca gone, all eyes will turn to Stephen Bennett to see can he drag his side back into contention for at least a spot in the top three.

Waterford are up against it now but as of now they are likely to be in a bit better shape than Clare as the boys in blue have already played Limerick – a pleasure that awaits Clare this weekend. Third spot likely to be as good as it will get from here.

Play Cork: Waterford travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.