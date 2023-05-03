Millstreet hold out from Castlemagner comeback in Duhallow hurling league

Castlemagner's Conor Murphy clears the ball out defence against Millstreet in the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL. Photo by John Tarrant

Millstreet 2-16

Castlemagner 2-13

MILLSTEEET staved off a late Castlemagner onslaught but held out for a deserved victory in the Twohigs of Kanturk Duhallow JAHL.

The victors looked well positioned for long stages yet they were forced to defend in numbers after conceding two goals during the latter stages. Millstreet shaded the early exchanges, availing of the promising play of Alan Murphy, Luke O’Donoughue, Thomas Walsh and Muiris O’Connor.

Points from Walsh and Tomás Sheehan were offset by Seán Falvey for Castlemagner prior to Millstreet accepting an opportunist goal by Shane Hickey to confirm a 1-8 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

And Millstreet found a quicker gear on the restart, Colm O’Leary pounced for a goal, the home side now nine points to the good. In fairness, Castlemagner demonstrated plenty of resolve through Donal Gayer, Cormac O’Sullivan and Falvey.

The visiting hopes flickered after Danny Linehan and Falvey bagged goals in a productive flourish.

There was still time for Castlemagner to pull the game out of the fire but their brave efforts just failed to allow Millstreet maintain an unbeaten run in the campaign.

MILLSTREET: F Corcoran; B O’Connor, B Cremin, K Sheahan, L O’Donoughue, A Murphy, A O’Leary; T Sheehan 0-6, M O’Connor; T Walsh 0-6, E O’Mahony 0-1, P Moynihan; C O’Leary 1-1, S Hickey 1-1, M Thornton 0-1. Subs: R O’Sullivan, C Lehane, A Twomey, K Reardon.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O’Callaghan; A Morrissey, D Gayer, L Fitzmaurice; T Fitzmaurice, C Murphy, D Lucey; S Cronin, D Murphy; S Falvey 1-7, J Cott, C O’Sullivan 1-2, D Linehan 1-3, S Carver, S Tobin. Subs: D O’Sullivan 0-1, Cillian O’Sullivan, D Vaughan.

Referee: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtariffe)