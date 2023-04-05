Milford edge close win against Kildorrery in county hurling league

The Milford hurlers had two points to spare over Kildorrery in their county league match

Milford 2-15

Kildorrery 0-19

Milford emerged close winners over Kildorrery in the County IHL Division 4 at Milford on Sunday. Exchanges were close throughout long periods but a goal just before half time and another early on the resumption proved crucial for the winners. The sides were level 0-1 and 0-2 each after six minutes.

Kildorrery hit the front with two Peter O'Brien frees followed by three more by O'Brien as they moved 0-7 to 0-3 clear. Milford hit back strong with Henry O'Gorman and Darragh Hannigan with points. James Keating with a long range free and Pierce Pigott edged Kildorrery 0-10 to 0-7 ahead. Good play by Eoin Dillon to Henry O'Gorman led to a goal that levelled 0-10 to 1-7. In injury time James Keating pointed as Kildorrery led at the break 0-11 to 1-7.

On the resumption Darragh Hannigan goaled and Milford were 2-7 to 0-11 ahead. Both sides exchanged points with the winners ahead 2-10 to 0-14 entering the final quarter. Henry O'Gorman pointed two frees for the home side. Kildorrery did well in the final quarter having six points by Matthew Fitzgibbon, Sean Watson, John O'Connor, Peter O'Brien while Eoin Dillon, Henry O'Gorman and Darragh Hannigan had late points for Milford.

Best for Milford were Kieran O'Flynn, Tadhg O'Flynn, Anthony Watson, Cillian O'Gorman, Darragh Hannigan, Eoin Dillon and Henry O'Gorman. For Kildorrery James Keating, Michael Walsh, John O'Connor, Tiernan Condon and Peter O'Brien were best.

MILFORD: M Cremin, R O'Gorman, K O'Flynn, S O'Flynn, T O'Flynn, A Watson, K O'Sullivan, M O'Flynn, P Watson, C O'Gorman 0-2, D Hannigan 1-3, E Dillon 0-3, E Buckley, H O'Gorman 1- 7 (0-6f, 0-1 '65’), B Murphy. Subs: T Curran for E Buckley. J P Flynn for T O'Flynn, R Villiers for K O'Sullivan.

KILDORRERY: I Butler, C Kent, D McNamara, C O'Sullivan, M Walsh-O'Grady, J Keating 0-4 (2f), K Noonan, M Walsh 0-1, C Harrington, T Condon 0-1, P O'Brien 0-8 (5f), P Pigott 0-1, L Keating, J O'Connor 0-2, P Harrington. Subs: P J Keating for P Harrington, M Fitzgibbon 0-1 for P Pigott, S Watson 0-1 for C Harrington, D Mullins for C Kent.

Referee: John Kenneally (Kanturk)