Meeting of Boherbue and Kiskeam appeals in Duhallow Cup quarter-final

The Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup brings together the cream of Junior, Intermediate and Senior Football sides in the popular knockout competition. A standout quarter-final clash is the meeting of Kiskeam and Boherbue in Kiskeam on Sunday.

Kiskeam hold a great record in the tournament, claiming back to back titles in 2021 at the expense of Ballydesmond before Knocknagree landed the honours last season. Kiskeam are Senior A ranked , operating in the County Football League Division 1 with a single win to their credit against Carbery Rangers.

However, they were somewhat unfortunate to come away empty handed from Castlehaven last weekend. The Kiskeam starting side will be shaped around Anthony Casey, A J O'Connor, Mike Casey,Kieran O'Connor, Seán O'Sullivan and Thomas Casey.

Opponents Boherbue won the 2021 County JAFC and enjoyed a productive run in last season's County IFC before exiting at the semi-final hurdle on a defeat to Aghabullogue. And from the current County League Division 5, Boherbue have delivered impressive performances to overcome Adrigole, Ballinora, Ballydesmond and Dromtariffe to sit pretty at the top of the table.

There is a fine spine to the Boherbue side with Kevin Cremin, Mikie O'Gorman, John Corkery, Liam Moynihan, David O'Connor and Gerry O'Sullivan standing out. That current winning momentum is sure to add confidence to Boherbue's game.

Sunday will be a major test of Boherbue's credentials, Kiskeam will need to play up to form if they are to pass a severe test. With a local derby adding to the intrigue, the outcome may well go down to the wire.

The Twohigs Supervalu of Kanturk Duhallow Junior A Hurling League offers the prospect of competitive clashes. On Friday evening, Dromtariffe are home to Banteer with Millstreet hosting Kilbrin and on Sunday, Newmarket entertain Freemount.