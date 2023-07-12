Mallow overcome Araglin in Avondhu Division 2 Hurling League Final

Mallow’s victory in the Division 2 hurling league final rounds out the Avondhu leagues for 2023

Mallow’s victory in the Division 2 hurling league final rounds out the Avondhu leagues for 2023 Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mallow 1-19

Araglin 0-15

The meeting of Mallow and Araglin on Sunday evening saw the completion of this season’s Avondhu GAAs league programme where Clyda Rovers (Div 1 and 3 HL), Ballyhooly (Div 1 FL), Deel Rovers (Div 2 FL) and Buttevant (Div 3 FL) all taking the league titles up for grabs.

In Fermoy a strong showing by Mallow during the second half saw them overcome Araglin in the end by a seven-point margin. The opening half was keenly contested with nothing separating two evenly matched sides.

Mallow set the early running. A good clearance by Jimmy Glynn set up Daniel Sheehan for the opening score. Seán Glynn and Simon Leneghan followed with a point each as Mallow moved 0-3 to no score in front by the fifth minute.

Araglin quickly settled and a brace of points by Fionnan Hickey left just a point between the teams. Mallow restored a three point cushion when Daniel Sheehan and Gary Sweeney had a point each by the ninth minute.

As the half went on Araglin certainly got to grips with Seán Motherway, Ben Carey, Brendan Allen, Oisín Hogan, Conor Twomey, Kealon O'Gorman, Sean Hegarty, Peter Finn and the Hickey brothers to the fore and their authority was reflected when Oisín Hickey, Peter Finn and Seán Hegarty had points that got them back on level terms at 0-5 each.

In the 17th minute Araglin hit the front when Peter Finn set up Kealan O'Gorman for a point and they moved two clear soon after when Oisin Hickey pointed a free 0-7 to 0-5.

Mallow regrouped well and two Simon Leneghan frees had them tied at 0-7 each by the 21st minute. Mallow hit the front again when Gary Sweeney, Seamus Buckley and Kevin Taylor worked well to set up Tom Hickey who pointed from long range.

At the other end Araglin drew level when Oisín Hickey set up his brother Fionnan for a fine point. In the run up to the break Mallow appeared to put a bit of daylight between the teams when a free by Simon Leneghan dropped short on the edge of the square with Aaron Sheehan on hand to finish to the net.

However, Araglin showed greater character before the half time whistle with Oisín Hickey (two) and Peter Finn reeling off late points that left it all to play for at the break when they were tied at 1-8 to 0-11.

On the changeover despite Araglin taking an early lead when Oisín Hickey pointed a free it was Mallow that dictated matters for most of this half. They gained control in the key half-back line sector where Billy Murphy, Gary Sweeney and Jimmy Glynn excelled, while Seamus Buckley and Kevin Taylor were equally as effective at midfield.

In attack Sean Glynn was heavily involved at centre forward with Simon Leneghan deadly accurate from placed balls throughout this half. The winners struck a scoring spree during the third quarter with Daniel Sheehan (two), Seamus Buckley (two), Kevin Taylor, Seán Glynn, Aaron Sheehan and Simon Leneghan on target with some fine points as they moved 1-16 to 0-12 in front by the 47th minute.

Araglin threw caution to the wind in the last quarter in an attempt to get back into contention. They moved the impressive Ben Carey to midfield with Fionnan Hickey going to centre back and in the 49th minute Carey was narrowly wide from scoring a goal they so badly needed.

Six minutes later the Mallow keeper Charlie Carroll was forced to make a vital save off his line from an Oisin Hickey free that went out for a '65'. Both Oisín Hickey (two) and Ben Carey had points as they reduced the deficit to four points.

However, it was Mallow that held firm in the final moments with Rory Downey, John Healy and Barry Taylor making some vital clearances out of the full backline to keep the Araglin forwards at bay.

Instead it was Simon Leneghan that added two more frees for the winners before Daniel Sheehan completed the scoring in injury time as Mallow ran out deserving winners.

After the game North Cork Board Chairman Arthur O'Keeffe presented the cup to the winning captain Gary Sweeney amongst a large Mallow following.

MALLOW: Charlie Carroll, Rory Downey, John Healy, Barry Taylor, Billy Murphy, Gary Sweeney (Capt) 0-1, Jimmy Glynn, Kevin Taylor 0-1, Seamus Buckley 0-2, Tom Hickey 0-1, Sean Glynn 0-2, Simon Leneghan 0-6f, Liam Malone, Aaron Sheehan 1-1, Daniel Sheehan 0-5 Sub: Eoin Kelleher for Tom Hickey

ARAGLIN: S Og O'Doherty, S Motherway, T Kenneally, L Keane, P Hynes, B Carey 0-1 '65, B Allen, O Hogan, F Hickey 0-3, C Twomey, O Hickey 0-7f. K O'Gorman 0-1, P Finn 0-2, S Hegarty 0-1, A Hegarty Sub: D Browne for A Hegarty

REFEREE: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)