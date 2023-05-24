Lismire ease past Rochestown and Freemount never bothered by Ballinacurra in County JCFC

Lismire and Freemount easily advance to next stage of the County JCFC

Lismire 1-16

Rochestown 0-4

A slicker Lismire proved all too strong for Rochestown in the County Junior C Football Championship played in Mourneabbey.

All told an efficient Lismire showing, chasing and harrying every ball throughout the hour, their defence immense and when they got the chance, Lismire let it go to land telling scores.

Rochestown more than held their own in the opening quarter, David O'Leary and Dave O'Shea finding the target with points. Steadily Lismire began to impose themselves through the key contribution of Patrick Buckley, Seán McSweeney and Darragh O'Keeffe.

Upfront, Lismire showed plenty of promise, highlighted from points by Darren and Cian O'Sullivan to enjoy a 0-8 to 0-3 advantage at the short whistle. The one way traffic continued on the turnover, Lismire, clearly the sharper of the two outfits, Cian O'Sullivan netting a goal.

A second goal by John Daly was ruled out before fellow substitutes Darragh Kearney and Rory Sheahan added points to consolidate Lismire's position. Following an earlier win over Grange in the campaign, Lismire are safely through to the next stage in the championship.

LISMIRE: T Stritch; P Buckley, S McSweeney, C Walsh; E Hayes, M McSweeney, C Sheahan; O O’Connor, D O’Keeffe 0-1; J Sheahan 0-1, C O’Sullivan 1-5, D O’Connor; S Bourke, M Field 0-1, D O’Sullivan 0-5. Subs: D Kearney 0-2, J Moynihan, R Sheahan 0-1, J Daly.

ROCHESTOWN: R Murphy; M Higgins, F Morey, D Sheehan; K Curtin, A McHugh, D O’Shea 0-1; F Houttave, N Murphy; A Stokes 0-1, J Walsh 0-1, I Walsh; E Daly, D Redican, D O’Leary 0-1. Subs: M Ó Tuathal, B Kelleher, P O’Sullivan.

Referee: C Maher (Buttevant)

Freemount 2-12

Ballinacurra 0-4

Freemount rattled off a comprehensive victory over Ballinacurra in the County Junior C Football Championship to the Killavullen hosting.

What emerged was a one-sided affair, the scoreline tells the story, no arguments by the end of the hour.

Straight from the off, Freemount let their intentions known, the Ballentyne brothers and Conor Shanhan dominant in the half back line with Denis Curtin and Kieran Cagney holding sway in the centre.

That allowed good ball into attack, Cathal Broderick netting and when Luke Morrissey added a second on the stroke of half time, Freemount were in the driving seat, holding a 2-8 to 0-1 advantage.

The East Cork side came more into the picture, availing of the spirited play of Killian Harty, Padraic Nagle and Robert Swayne.

Though the tempo had dropped, Freemount added to their tally, additional points clocked up by Ger Hayes , Broderick, Curtin and Cagney to complete back to back wins in the Group stage and a place in the knockout stage.

FREEMOUNT: S Dunstan; R McAulliffe, J Walsh, D O'Flynn; J Ballentyne, M Ballantyne, C Shanhan; D Curtin 0-1, K Cagney 0-2; S Broderick, C Broderick 1-2, T Nunan 0-1; K O'Connor 0-3, L Morrissey 1-1, G Hayes 0-2. Subs: D Collins, C Walsh, J Jordan, K Saunders.

BALLINACURRA: J Wyre; E Hegarty, T Costigan, T O' Meara; R Swayne, S O'Connor, C Lynch; J Nagle, S Wiggins; T Houlihan, P Nagle, M Furlong, M Hourigan, K Harty, S Curtin.

Referee: P Watson (Kildorrery)