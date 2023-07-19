Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels see off Clyda Rovers after extra-time in Avondhu U21 ‘B’ hurling final

A Darren Fehin goal in extra-time proved decisive for Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels

Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels 2-22

Clyda Rovers 2-18

aet

Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels captured the Country Clean Recycling Under 21 BHC title at Buttevant on Sunday when they defeated a gallant Clyda Rovers after extra time.

In a thrilling contest very little separated two evenly matched sides. Clyda Rovers were narrowly beaten by Kilworth in last year’s final and were all out to atone for that loss whereas Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels were looking to go a step further after winning the Under 21 CHC title in 2022.

Despite Conor Corbett getting the scoring under way with a point for Clyda Rovers within seconds of the throw in it was Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels that struck for the games opening goal in the third minute when a delivery by Brian O'Connor was fetched by Darren Fehin on the edge of the square who billowed the net from close range.

Josh Quinn followed with two frees and it helped them move 1-2 to 0-2 in front by the 10th minute. The remainder of the half saw Clyda Rovers aided by the wind certainly get to grips with Eoin Walsh, Cormac O'Reilly, Conor Corbett and Ben Nyhan thundering into the game.

In the 14th minute good play by Eoin Walsh set up Ben Nyhan who scored a great point from out near the sideline. Nyhan added another point from a free soon after before a Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels clearance was intercepted by Conor Corbett who cut through and scored a fine point to force level.

In their next attack Cormac O'Reilly edged them in front with a long range point. Josh Quinn levelled proceedings with a free for the Gaels, but it was Clyda Rovers that were setting the tone.

Ben Nyhan (two) and Conor Corbett landed points before Kieran Buckley scored a goal for the Mourneabbey side in the 25th minute as they opened up a commanding 1-9 to 1-3 lead.

The lead was increased to seven points a minute later when Conor Corbett pointed. Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels now faced an uphill battle. In injury time Josh Quinn pointed a free that left them trailing at the short whistle by 1-10 to 1-4. During that first half Clyda Rovers had 13 wides while Gaels had just five.

On the changeover the game really came to life. It was Gaels turn to play with the aid of the wind as they took the game to their opponents from the offset with Seamie O'Callaghan, Timmy Morrissey, Gearoid Healy, Vincent Daly, Josh Hudner, Seán Killeen, Kiernan Daly, Darren Fehin, Oier O'Callaghan and Josh Quinn who was later named 'man of the match' all influential figures in their sides victory.

Josh Quinn pointed two frees early on before the Gaels were denied a goal scoring opportunity in the 36th minute when the Clyda Rovers keeper Bobby Deane made a very good save from Darren Fehin's effort at goal.

Over the next couple of minutes Ben Nyhan and Josh Quinn traded two frees for either side as Clyda Rovers held a 1-12 to 1-8 lead. As the half went on Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels challenge gathered momentum with Seán Killeen heavily involved at midfield.

Josh Quinn continued to be unerring from placed balls and two more frees by the 43rd minute left just two points between the teams 1-12 to 1-10. From the resultant puckout by Bobby Deane, Conor Corbett had a point for Clyda Rovers. In a tense last quarter both teams battled hard for supremacy.

Josh Quinn added another free before a quickly taken sideline by Kiernan Daly saw Josh Hudner score a great point. As the final whistle approached the sides were level at 1-13 apiece when Gearoid Healy pointed a huge free from back in his own half backline.

With a considerable amount of injury time to be played both teams went in search of match winning scores. Clyda Rovers hit the front again when a Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels movement was picked up by Patrick Ryan who split the posts with a long range point.

However, Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels refused to panic with Oier O'Callaghan setting up Darren Fehin for the equalising score that saw them finish deadlocked at full time at 1-14 each.

The opening period of extra-time saw Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels play with the aid of the breeze and it was reflected when Josh Hudner, Kiernan Daly and Josh Quinn had points as they held a 1-17 to 1-14 advantage at the break in extra-time.

On the changeover the lead was increased to four when the impressive Josh Quinn pointed a free. Clyda Rovers got their account up and running in extra time when Cian Walsh set up Cormac O'Reilly for a well taken point.

However, Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels were dictating matters at this stage. Kiernan Daly restored a four point lead after Gearóid Healy and Josh Quinn combined well 1-19 to 1-15.

Ben Nyhan and Seán Killeen traded a point before the winners struck for their second goal when a delivery by Seán Killeen was saved on the line by the Clyda Rovers keeper Bobby Deane, the rebound fell into the path of Josh Quinn who set up Darren Fehin for a goal that raced them 2-20 to 1-16 clear.

In an attempt to get back into the tie Clyda Rovers threw caution to the wind in the closing moments. Ben Nyhan had two points while Conor Corbett had a goal following a goal mouth scramble that left just two points between the teams 2-20 to 2-18.

The Mourneabbey side went all out to close the margin further, but it was not to be with Josh Quinn and Kiernan Daly adding a point each before the final whistle as they emerged deserving winners by a four point margin.

After the game Barry Aherne Cultural Officer Avondhu Board presented the cup to the victorious captain Donal Jones in front of a huge Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels following. Josh Quinn was a deserved 'man of the match'.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: C McCarthy, M Thompson, S O'Callaghan, T Morrissey, G Healy 0-1f, D Jones (Capt) B Fitzpatrick, J Hudner 0-2, V Daly, B O' Connor, S Killeen 0-2, K Daly 0-3, J Quinn 0-14 (0-11f, 0-1 '65'), D Fehin 2-1, O O'Callaghan Subs: S Delee for B O'Connor

CLYDA ROVERS: B Deane, R Murray, K Graham, N Burke, P Ryan 0-1, E Walsh (Capt) C O'Reilly 0-2, C Corbett 1-5, R Deane, L Brophy, B Nyhan 0-9 (0-6f), K Buckley 1-0, T Barrett, G Deane, S O'Sullivan 0-1f Subs: A Kelly for R Deane, C O'Riordan for L Brophy (inj) C Walsh for K Buckley, K Buckley for S O'Sullivan

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)