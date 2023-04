Limerick clear favourites for Liam MacCarthy with Cork as good as any other contender

The idea that winning the National League might be some sort of millstone around a team’s neck is disproven by the statistics

Contenders? Ciarán Joyce of Cork is tackled by David Reidy of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in February Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Noel Horgan Corkman Thu 13 Apr 2023 at 07:00