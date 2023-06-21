League holders Newmarket face challengers Banteer in Duhallow hurling league final

Looking ahead to the Duhallow Junior A Hurling League Final are Josh O'Keeffe (Newmarket) and James McAulliffe (Banteer) in the company of Michael Twohig Senior and Michael Twohig Junior representing the sponsors Twohigs Supervalu, Kanturk. Photo by John Tarrant

Two inform sides Newmarket and Banteer contest the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL Final in Kilbrin on this Thursday at 7.30pm.

With the best teams squaring up, it makes for an interesting battle, Newmarket seeking back to back titles. Todate in the current campaign, the holders have been ever consistent in the preliminary series of games and progressing easily to overcome Millstreet in the semi final.

There is a solid and experienced look to Newmarket with Josh O'Keeffe, Michael Cottrell, John Ryan, Kevin O'Sullivan, Donal Hannon and Rory Lynn emerging as key figures.

It goes back to 2012 when Banteer previously won the league, overcoming Kilbrin in a thriller to collect their 5th outright title. A good run early on saw Banteer reach the penultimate hurdle where they rallied superbly to snatch a narrow win over Dromtariffe.

Indeed Banteer deserved credit on refusing to wilt, early in the second half, they trailed by five points, summoning up the energy to mount a comeback and set up a cracking finish with Richard O'Connor snatching a late match winner.

A Banteer line up that includes the Coughlan brothers, Kevin Roche, Conor O'Keeffe, Kevin Tarrant and Luke Philpott confirms a mixed blend that will not lack motivation in search of the outright spoils.

It appears both sides are coming good in form at an appropriate time. Indeed there is enormous potential in both finalists that indicates a high scoring hour’s hurling.

From the first ball pucked in the campaign, Newmarket have done everything right , their level of performance is growing , no surprise Newmarket hold the favourites tag to collect their 12th title yet Banteer will relish the underdog role.