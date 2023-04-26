Late scoring spree sees Glen Rovers eventually see off Mallow

A Glen Rovers scoring spree in the last ten minutes saw them home against Mallow

A Glen Rovers scoring spree in the last ten minutes saw them home against Mallow Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Glen Rovers 2-20

Mallow 1-14

A late scoring spree by Glen Rovers that yielded 2-6 in the last 10 minutes saw them eventually get the better over a gallant Mallow outfit when they clashed in Mallow.

Up to that point the game was keenly contested with the issue firmly in the balance. Despite Dean Brosnan getting the scoring underway for Glen Rovers it was Mallow that struck for the games opening goal in the fifth minute.

A delivery by Seamus Buckley was gathered by Daniel Sheehan. His attempt at goal was saved on the line by the Glen Rovers keeper Cathal Hickey with the inrushing Stephen O'Callaghan first to react to finish the rebound to the net 1-0 to 0-1.

Glen Rovers quickly settled and two well taken points by Stephen Lynam and Simon Kennefick had the sides level by the ninth minute. During this half they were also tied on four more occasions by the 22nd minute when Mark Tobin (three), Dean Brosnan, Brian Moylan, Rhys Dunne and Pa Herlihy traded some well taken points.

This continued to be the trend for a while with Glen Rovers edging in front when a good clearance by Brian Moylan set up the impressive Rhys Dunne for a well taken point.

Mallow drew level when Daniel Sheehan scored a great point from a tight angle with the same player giving the Avondhu side the lead soon after when he scored a cracking point up along the side line.

Further pressure saw Mark Tobin with two rapid points moved the home side 1-8 to 0-8 clear. In injury time Glen Rovers finished strongly. Rhys Dunne added a point before a great clearance by David Dooling saw the ball break down the field at speed and it eventually set up Dean Brosnan for a well taken score that closed the margin to 1-8 to 0-10 at the interval.

On the changeover Glen Rovers started the way they finished the opening half. Dean Brosnan pointed an early free before he turned provider for Conor O'Sullivan to score from distance.

At the other end Mallow came close to scoring a second goal when Ronan Sheehan set up Pa Herlihy who was denied by a very good save from the Glen Rovers net-mimnder Cathal Hickey.

The sides were level in the 37th minute when Mark Tobin pointed a free. Over the next 13 minutes both teams enjoyed their moments. Glen Rovers surged two clear by the 42nd minute when Ben Murphy and David Dooling were on target but back came the home side and they responded with three points through Mark Tobin (two) and Daniel Sheehan as they hit the front with 10 minutes of normal time remaining 1-12 to 0-14.

However, in a hectic finish Glen Rovers seized control with Stephen Moylan, Dave Noonan, Conor O'Sullivan, Mark Dooley, Dean Brosnan, Stephen Lynam, Fiachra O'Driscoll and Rhys Dunne finishing in a flurry. In the 51st minute a delivery from midfield was finished to the net by Stephen Lynam.

At the other end Mallow responded when the hardworking Ronan Sheehan set up Stephen O'Callaghan for a long range point. Mallow were unable to get back on level terms as it was all Glen Rovers from here.

The Mallow keeper Charlie Carroll denied Dean Brosnan with a greet save but nevertheless they added points by Brosnan (two), Mark Dooley (two), Rhys Dunne, Fiachra O'Driscoll before the final whistle with Stephen Lynam also getting his second goal of the game in the 58th minute as they ran out victors by a nine point margin.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey, E Varian, D Dooling, D Coughlan, B Moylan 0-1f, D Noonan, A O'Sullivan, Z Lynch, C O'Sullivan 0-1, M Dooley 0-3, S Kennefick 0-1, L Coughlan 0-1, R Dunne 0-4, D Brosnan 0-6 (0-4f), S Lynam 2-1 Subs: B Murphy 0-1 for D Dooling (inj), F O'Driscoll 0-1 for Z Lynch, G Kennefick for L Coughlan, A Lordan for S Kennefick

MALLOW: C Carroll, D Copps, B Kingston, S Copps, D Moynihan, N O'Riordan, J Healy, R Sheehan, S Buckley, S O'Callaghan 1-1, F O'Neill, M Tobin 0-9 (0-8f), D Sheehan 0-3, P Herlihy 0-1, S Leneghan Sub: L Malone for S Leneghan

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)