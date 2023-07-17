Late Lismire onslaught yields historic first time Cork JCFC title with win over Ballinacurra

Two injury time points from Damien Finn and Cian O’Sullivan separated the sides at the finish

Lismire captain Seán McSweeney lifts aloft the Bon Secours Co. Junior C Football Championship Cup Photo by John Tarrant

Lismire, winners to the Bon Secours Co. Junior C Football Chanmpionship at Pairc Uí Rinn Photo by John Tarrant

Lismire 2-9

Ballinacurra 0-13

A long time coming, but all the sweeter for Lismire on claiming a titanic Bon Secours Co. Junior C Football Championship title from a gritty Ballinacurra at Páirc Uí Rinn.

From a thrilling contest with a number of twists and turns, Lismire timed their run to perfection, two injury time points from Damien Finn and Cian O’Sullivan separating the sides to yield a first time county for a proud club founded in 1972.

Following a stalemate opening half, a turbo charged Lismire resumed with telling raids and two quickfire goals looked good enough to succeed. However, Balllinacurra were far from a spent force, an exemplary response yielded six consecutive points to erase the two goals.

Indeed, Ballinacurra might well have taken advantage of further opportunities only for erratic shooting undermined their cause. Crucially Lismire showed the sharper claws on the run in and late scores settled matters.

Not too much between the sides early on, Ballinacurra taking encouragement from points by Cobh Ramblers striker Jake Hegarty and James Nagle. Lismire had taken a time to settle, well in the hunt once Finn pointed back to back.

With the action nip and tuck, the East Cork side regained the initiative as Hegarty found the range. Again Lismire threw off the shackles, O’Sullivan and Jeremy Lawlor obliging with points before a Nagle point at the opposite end squared matters 0-6 apiece by half-time.

The second half began in explosive fashion, a dream three minutes for Lismire. Initially, Finn and Eamon Hayes were involved in a move that saw a foot block on Mark Field, from the resultant penalty, Finn clipped an unstoppable drive to the net.

Now Lismire were in overdrive, from the next offensive, Cian O’Sullivan the provider for Rory Sheahan to flash a lethal finish for a second goal. Ballinacurra looked in serious trouble, answering in emphatic fashion to shoot the next six points and parity.

As the tension rose, the East Cork men passed up further opportunities and it took a fantastic save by Lismire ‘keeper Thomas Stritch to keep the opposition at bay.

Such heroics roused Lismire to hold the momentum in five minutes of injury time added on, O’Sullivan placed Finn for a lead point. All the play evolved with Lismire now, Jack Sheahan denied by a fine save from Ballinacurra netminder Joseph Wyre.

The Imokilly boys looked tired, Lismire possessing more energy, O’Sullivan picked up possession from loose play to deliver the insurance point to allow team captain Seán McSweeney lift the silverware much to the delight of enthusiastic supporters.

LISMIRE: T Stritch; P Buckley, S McSweeney, C Walsh; L Geaney, M McSweeney, J Lawlor 0-1; E Hayes, C Sheahan; J Sheahan, R Sheahan 1-0, C O’Sullivan 0-4; D Finn 1-4 (1-0p, 0-1f), M Field, D O’Keeffe Subs: J Moynihan for C Walsh (40), D O’Connor for J Lawlor (49), D Kearney for M Field (57)

BALLINACURRA: J Wyre; E Hegarty, T Costigan, J Deady; R Swayne, S O’Connor, J Furlong 0-1; C Lynch, J Nagle 0-5 (0-2f); M Furlong, T O’Leary, S Wiggins; K Kruschel 0-1, J Hegarty 0-6 (0-4f), P Horan Sub: B O’Donoghue for P Horan (41)

REFEREE: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi)