Late Knocknagree offensive earns win at Rockchapel in Division 3 league contest

Knocknagree 3-8

Rockchapel 2-8

Knocknagree managed to grind out a narrow but deserved single goal victory over Rockchapel in a cracking County Football League Division 3 tussle played in the presence of a large attendance in Rockchapel.

On the balance of play, Knocknagree just about deserved it where their slicker movement gathered a due reward. Crucially, the outcome centred on an all important goal netted by Niall O'Connor.

However the occasion marked a telling 2-5 input from Anthony O'Connor, returning to action following a lengthy layoff from injury.

Right from the off, the action was fast and furious, Daniel O’Callaghan's goal helped Rockchapel to a five point advantage. Knocknagree hit back after Anthony O’Connor netted a penalty, followed by a second to level matters.

Rockchapel availed of solid workrate of Brian Carroll, Ciaran Curtin, Seamus Hickey and a goal from the effective Jack Curtin edged the home side ahead 2-4 to 2-3 at the interval. It remained nip and tuck during the third quarter, Rockchapel holding a two point grip.

However Knocknagree remaind fully focused, taking up the initiative from David O'Connor and Donough Moynihan in the centre, well supported by Kealan Buckley, Gary O'Connor and Michéal Doyle.

Niall O'Connor's goal changed the direction of the contest and a late point from David Twomey wrapped up matters.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; A Sheehan, K Buckley, G O’Connor; M Doyle 0-1, M Mahoney, D Mahoney; D Moynihan, D O’Connor; J Dennehy, G Looney, K Cronin; D R O’Connor, N O’Connor 1-1, A O’Connor 2-5. Subs: T O’Connor, D Twomey 0-1.

ROCKCHAPEL: L Collins; B Carroll, E O'Callaghan, P Curtin; S Curtin, M O’Keeffe, Ciaran Curtin; C Kepple 0-1, D O’Callaghan 1-0; J O’Callaghan, J Curtin 1-2, J McAulliffe; N Lenihan, S Hickey 0-4, M McAulliffe. Subs: Cormac Curtin 0-1, C Casey, J Walsh.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket)