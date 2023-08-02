Knocknagree goal shyness leads to loss to O’Donovan Rossa in Cork SAFC

Try as they might the Duhallow men couldn’t save the situation

O’Donovan Rossa 2-9

Knocknagree 0-11

Goals in either half set up O’Donovan Rossa for a deserved win over Knocknagree in a lively Bon Secours Co. SAFC (Group A) tussle in Macroom.

Though Knocknagree gave as good as they got, the Skibbereen boys had a bit more of a cutting edge that yielded green flags for Dónal Óg Hodnett and Thomas Hegarty, two players holding inter-county experience.

The contest provided excellent entertainment with the quality of football, the level of energy and commitment of the highest order. Knocknagree were not short of effort but passed up on goaling opportunities in the opening half when operating with a strong breeze.

Back by the elements, Knocknagree got the ball rolling, points clocked by Michael McSweeney (two) and Anthony O’Connor. However, the Duhallow side might have fared better, Rossa ‘keeper Ryan Price diverted a David O’Connor blaster over the crossbar.

Though James Dennehy added a Knocknagree point, they were rocked on their heels on the concession of a goal, Kevin Hurley and Hegarty involved for Donal Óg Hodnett to blast home a cracking goal.

The sides traded points to Anthony O’Connor and Kevin Davis, Rossa favourably positioned to lead 1-5 to 0-7 at the interval. Another swop of points from O’Connor and Dylan Hoiurohane greeted the restart.

However, Rossa grabbed the reins of control through the conspicuous play from of Rory Byrne and Jamie Shanahan at midfield. They were simply outstanding from beginning to end, with Shanahan especially impressive as he seemed to be everywhere in the middle third.

And Rossa were in the driving seat after a probing Byrne delivery found Hourihane to set up Hegarty to rifle a smart finish to the net. Now Rossa applied the pressure, Seán Fitzgerald pointing for the men in red to hold a commanding 2-7 to 0-8 advantage.

As the wind and driving rain impacted, it made conditions difficult particularly for Knocknagree. Still they chased the game, points from Denis and Anthony O’Connor reduced the arrears.

Try as Knocknagree did to save the day, they found all the avenues closed off by a resilient Rossa outfit. The outcome sees Rossa nicely placed, joining Kanturk at the top of the group, the pair meet in Round 2, while Knocknagree and Fermoy will attempt to get back on track in their upcoming tussle.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, D Hourihane; K Hurley, P Crowley, S Fitzgerald 0-1; R Byrne 0-1, J Shanahan; B Crowley, D Óg Hodnett 1-0, N Daly; T Hegarty 1-0, K Davis 0-4f, D Hourihane 0-2 Subs: E Connolly for D Daly (40), D Shannon 0-1 for T Hegarty (46)

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; D Moynihan, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney (c); T O’Mahoney, David O’Connor 0-1; M McSweeney 0-2, J Dennehy 0-1, E McSweeney; Denis O’Connor 0-2, T O’Connor, A O’Connor 0-5 (0-4 f, 0-1 mark) Subs: K Cronin for M McSweeney (21, inj), N O’Connor for J Dennehy (ht)

REFEREE: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers)