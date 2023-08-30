Knocknagree enjoy comfortable win over Macroom in Tom Creedon Cup Final

Yet more silverware for the Duhallow outfit

Knocknagree 0-12

Macroom 0-6

Business as usual for Knocknagree on adding another trophy to their bulging cabinet by virtue of a deserved victory over hosts Macroom in the Tom Creedon Cup Final.

By doing so, Knocknagree added a new name to the roll of honour to a famous trophy that remembers a Macroom and Cork football legend whose untimely death occurred in 1983. Victory for Knocknagree on this occasion compensates for a previous defeat in a decider to Cill na Martra by the minimum of margins in 2019.

This encounter will not go down as a classic though there was never a doubt that Knocknagree emerged the superior side. Match stats show Macroom outscored the visitors 0-3 to 0-0 during the closing quarter yet the subdued hosts emerged a big disappointment on failing to perform anywhere close to their potential.

Knocknagree made the early running, a patient build up allowed Matthew Dilworth point, but what followed were a succession of missed chances on wides and the ball falling short of the target from the winners.

Out the field, Knocknagree looked strong and focused through the input of Gary O’Connor, Daniel O’Mahony, Michael Mahoney and Donagh Moynihan. In fairness to the Macroom rearguard, they limited the impact of snappy direct ball by the opposition into the danger zone.

However, the pressure did yield further Knocknagree scores, Anthony O’Connor and Michael McSweeney posting three points. Macroom were forced into early substitutes, Blake O’Gorman injured and defender Ciaran Condon collided with a Knocknagree player.

The home side waited until the 15th minute to open their account from a David Horgan pointed free to trail 0-4 to 0-1. Back came Knocknagree, O’Connor and Moynihan at the end of productive moves to point.

Macroom were being let down by faulty shooting from play and frees, a lone reply came from a Horgan point. With goal chances few, the best opportunity fell to Macroom’s Eolan O’Leary but Knocknagree ‘keeper Pa Doyle forced the ball outside the post and the resultant ‘45 came to naught, that allowed Knocknagree hold a 0-7 to 0-2 advantage at the interval.

On the resumption, Eoghan McSweeney and Anthony O’Connor added Knocknagree points to confirm their superiority. Macroom emerged a big disappointment, waiting to the 35th minute to register their initial score from play courtesy of team captain Alan Quinn.

Knocknagree maintained a grip, Anthony O'Connor on target for a clear 0-11 to 0-3 lead by the three quarter mark. Far too late, Macroom mounted a rally, Quinn the instigator, well supported by Seán Kiely, Fintan Gould and Horgan.

Ultimately, it proved too little too late for Knocknagree were a step above the hosts without ever hitting top gear. Victory is a confidence booster for Knocknagree ahead of facing Kanturk in a crunch County SAFC next week while relegation threatened Macroom need a big improvement prior to meeting Bantry Blues in the County Premier IFC.

Knocknagree captain Michael Mahoney accepted the splendid Tom Creedon Cup from Marian and Tom Creedon Junior in the company of Donal McSuibhne, Cultural Officer, Cork GAA.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; T O’Connor, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney; D Moynihan 0-1, D O’Connor; M McSweeney 0-2, E McSweeney 0-2, D R O’Connor 0-1; M Dilworth 0-1, N O’Connor, A O’Connor 0-5 (0-3f) Subs: J Dennehy for N O’Connor (45), T O’Mahony for D Moynihan (51), S Daly for M McSweeney (56)

MACROOM: B O’Connell; C Condon, R Buckley, M Corrigan; S Kiely 0-1, T Dineen, S Meaney; F Goold, A Quinn 0-2; E O’Leary, D Twomey, J O’Riordan; J Murphy, D Horgan 0-3f, M Cronin Subs: T Dineen for B O’Gorman (7, inj), D Kiernan for C Condon (12, inj), M Hunt for S Meaney (50), D Cotter for D Twomey (57), E O’Gorman for F Goold (60)

REFEREE: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry)