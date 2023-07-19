Knocknagree edge Newmarket in gripping Ducon Cup decider in Cork

Knocknagree captain James Dennehy collected the cup on behalf of his colleagues

Knocknagree, winners to the Ducon Cup following a victory over Newmarket Photo by John Tarrant

Knocknagree captain James Dennehy thrilled to lift the Ducon Cup following a victory over Newmarket Photo by John Tarrant

Knocknagree 2-17

Newmarket 1-19

AET

Knocknagree pulled out all the stops in extra time to stave off Newmarket in a rip-roaring Ducon Cup (Duhallow JAFL) Final played in Rockchapel.

Credit to both sides for delivering an absorbing contest in which the tempo never relented all through the 80 minutes. Full-forward Denis O’Connor delivered a masterclass in finishing with a massive 1-12 haul including an important goal at the start of extra time that helped Knocknagree take their 10th title after incurring defeats in the previous two deciders.

This tussle was packed with entertainment and had the pulses racing from start to finish that required extra time to determine a winner. And when it mattered, Knocknagree capitalised on decisive breaks to sway the outcome.

The perfect start for Newmarket, Daniel Culloty netting an early goal only for Knocknagree to respond with O’Connor ever accurate to trail 1-5 to 0-7 at the interval.

Key substitutions added impetus to Knocknagree’s game on the restart with Anthony O’Connor and Michael McSweeney impressing, well supported by Denis Mahoney, Tadc O’Mahony and David O’Connor.

After Anthony O’Connor blasted home a goal, Knocknagree jumped six points ahead and looked good for victory. However Newmarket weren’t prepared to bow out too tamely, the solid play of Mikie Browne, TJ Brosnan, Paddy Browne and Bart Daly rallied the troops.

Despite losing Cathal Browne to injury, Newmarket took the game to their opponents, Cork under 20 player Hugh O’Connor and substitute Ryan O’Keeffe contributing positively, chipping away at the deficit with points to force parity at 1-13 apiece by the end of the hour. Into extra time, Knocknagree got off to a flyer, Denis O’Connor left defenders stranded after picking up loose possession from a delivery by Anthony O’Connor to net for a 2-16 to 1-16 advantage

Newmarket never gave up, points by Michael Lane and Hugh O’Connor narrowed the arrears to the minimum. It made for a hectic closing, Newmarket chased a win only for Knocknagree to defend superbly.

The win compensates for a narrow defeat for Knocknagree at the hands of the Dohenys in the Co. FL Division 3 Final, next up is Knocknagree’s third team facing Ballydesmond in the Duhallow JBFL Final for the Nevin Cup over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Noelle Mannix presented the Ducon Cup to Knocknagree captain James Dennehy in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow Junior Board with Denis R O’Connor an unanimous selection as Man of the Match.

KNOCKNAGREE: A O’Sullivan; D Mahoney 0-1, G O’Connor, A Sheehan, K Cronin, S Daly, C O’Connor; T O’Mahony 0-1, D O’Connor; S O’Connor, J Dennehy, T Long; T O’Connor, D R O’Connor1-12 (0-7f), K Barry 0-1 Subs: A O’Connor 1-1 for K Barry, M McSweeney 0-1 for T Long, P O’Connor for S O’Connor, R O’Connor for A Sheehan

NEWMARKET: S McAulliffe; M Browne, G Forde, D Norton 0-1; P Browne, T J Brosnan 0-1, B Daly; C Browne, T Murphy; T J Bodie 0-1f, D Cottrell, P O’Sullivan; E Allen, D Culloty 1-0, H O’Connor 0-11 (0-9f) Subs: R O’Keeffe 0-4 (0-3f) for E Allen, M Lane 0-1 for P O’Sullivan, D J O’Sullivan for C Browne, T O’Keeffe for T J Bodie, C O’Sullivan for T Murphy, S Murphy for D Norton

REFEREE: D O’Leary (Kiskeam)