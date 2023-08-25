Knocknagree and Macroom to meet in Tom Creedon Cup final

Knocknagree take on hosts Macroom in the Tom Creedon Cup Final in Macroom on Saturday evening

Away from the hectic County Championship, Knocknagree take on hosts Macroom in the Tom Creedon Cup Final in Macroom on Saturday evening.

The Creedon Cup honours a Macroom legend who tragically passed away in 1983. A superb footballer, Tom had lined out for his beloved Macroom, UCC, Cork and Munster, his death robbed Macroom of one of its greatest ever players.

Down through the years, the Cup remembers a terrific exponent of the game and the 2023 tournament brings together a number of strong combinations. Macroom are three times winners of the Cup, the last dating back to 1997, no surprise the hosts would dearly love to regain the magnificent trophy but face a tough proposition in Knocknagree.

From an earlier semi-final, Macroom overcame Naomh Abán but when the sides met again four weeks in the championship, the Ballyvourney side turned matters around in a decisive win. And to rub further salt into the Macroom wounds, they also lost to Iveleary in a second Mid Cork derby.

At this stage, Macroom are in relegation land and they will require a win over Bantry Blues to allay that fear. No doubt a win on this Saturday can instill confidence into the side.

Knocknagree’s previous visit to Macroom didn’t exactly go according to plan, losing to O’Donovan Rossa in the opening round to the championship. However, they offered an improvement when accounting for Fermoy in Round 2, looking ahead Knocknagree face a tricky assignment against neighbours Kanturk in the concluding round, a win probably needed to prolong their interest.

Ahead of the next championship, this is an opportunity for both Knocknagree and Macroom to prepare and with silverware acknowledging a great servant to Cork football, expect two teams to play attacking football.

On current form, Knocknagree are seen as slight favourites but one suspects a mighty response from Macroom to regain the trophy.

FIXTURES

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC

Kanturk v Kilbrin, Lismire 7.15pm

Duhallow JBHC

Dromtarriffe v Meelin, Dromtariffe 7pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC

Lyre v Newmarket, Kanturk 12 noon

Divisional/Colleges SFC Final

Duhallow v UCC, Pairc Uí Rinn 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

County Premier JHC

Meelin v St. Finbarr’s, Mourneabbey 7pm

E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC

Kanturk v Dromtarriffe, Freemount 6.30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC

Castlemagner v Newmarket, Tullylease 6.30pm

Millstreet v Freemount, Lismire 6.30pm

Duhallow JBFC

Rockchapel v St. John’s, Rockchapel 6.30pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

County Premier SHC

Kanturk v St. Finbarr’s, Fermoy 4pm

E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC

Kilbrin v Banteer, Kanturk 12noon

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Duhallow JBFC

Castlemagner v Kiskeam, Castlemagner 6.30pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Bon Secours County Premier JFC

Ballydesmond v Cullen, Kiskeam 6.30pm

Millstreet v Kinsale, Cloughduv 6.30pm

Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC

Newmarket v Castlemagner, Lismire 6.30pm

Kilbrin v Knocknagree, Ballydesmond 8pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Bon Secours County IFC

Dromtariffe v Glanworth, Mallow 2pm

Boherbue v Kildorrery, Buttevant 2pm

Bon Secours Premier IFC

Rockchapel v Nemo Rangers, Kilmurry 6.30pm

Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC

Lyre v Kanturk, Newmarket 6pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Bon Secours County SAFC

Kanturk v Knocknagree, Boherbue 2pm

Newmarket v Clyda Rovers, Banteer 2pm

Kiskeam v Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh, Millstreet 2pm

Duhallow JBFC

Boherbue v Millstreet, Boherbue 12 noon

St. John's v Dromtariffe, Station Road 12 noon