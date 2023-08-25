Knocknagree and Macroom to meet in Tom Creedon Cup final
Away from the hectic County Championship, Knocknagree take on hosts Macroom in the Tom Creedon Cup Final in Macroom on Saturday evening.
The Creedon Cup honours a Macroom legend who tragically passed away in 1983. A superb footballer, Tom had lined out for his beloved Macroom, UCC, Cork and Munster, his death robbed Macroom of one of its greatest ever players.
Down through the years, the Cup remembers a terrific exponent of the game and the 2023 tournament brings together a number of strong combinations. Macroom are three times winners of the Cup, the last dating back to 1997, no surprise the hosts would dearly love to regain the magnificent trophy but face a tough proposition in Knocknagree.
From an earlier semi-final, Macroom overcame Naomh Abán but when the sides met again four weeks in the championship, the Ballyvourney side turned matters around in a decisive win. And to rub further salt into the Macroom wounds, they also lost to Iveleary in a second Mid Cork derby.
At this stage, Macroom are in relegation land and they will require a win over Bantry Blues to allay that fear. No doubt a win on this Saturday can instill confidence into the side.
Knocknagree’s previous visit to Macroom didn’t exactly go according to plan, losing to O’Donovan Rossa in the opening round to the championship. However, they offered an improvement when accounting for Fermoy in Round 2, looking ahead Knocknagree face a tricky assignment against neighbours Kanturk in the concluding round, a win probably needed to prolong their interest.
Ahead of the next championship, this is an opportunity for both Knocknagree and Macroom to prepare and with silverware acknowledging a great servant to Cork football, expect two teams to play attacking football.
On current form, Knocknagree are seen as slight favourites but one suspects a mighty response from Macroom to regain the trophy.
FIXTURES
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC
Kanturk v Kilbrin, Lismire 7.15pm
Duhallow JBHC
Dromtarriffe v Meelin, Dromtariffe 7pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC
Lyre v Newmarket, Kanturk 12 noon
Divisional/Colleges SFC Final
Duhallow v UCC, Pairc Uí Rinn 7pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
County Premier JHC
Meelin v St. Finbarr’s, Mourneabbey 7pm
E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC
Kanturk v Dromtarriffe, Freemount 6.30pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC
Castlemagner v Newmarket, Tullylease 6.30pm
Millstreet v Freemount, Lismire 6.30pm
Duhallow JBFC
Rockchapel v St. John’s, Rockchapel 6.30pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
County Premier SHC
Kanturk v St. Finbarr’s, Fermoy 4pm
E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC
Kilbrin v Banteer, Kanturk 12noon
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Duhallow JBFC
Castlemagner v Kiskeam, Castlemagner 6.30pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Bon Secours County Premier JFC
Ballydesmond v Cullen, Kiskeam 6.30pm
Millstreet v Kinsale, Cloughduv 6.30pm
Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC
Newmarket v Castlemagner, Lismire 6.30pm
Kilbrin v Knocknagree, Ballydesmond 8pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Bon Secours County IFC
Dromtariffe v Glanworth, Mallow 2pm
Boherbue v Kildorrery, Buttevant 2pm
Bon Secours Premier IFC
Rockchapel v Nemo Rangers, Kilmurry 6.30pm
Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC
Lyre v Kanturk, Newmarket 6pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Bon Secours County SAFC
Kanturk v Knocknagree, Boherbue 2pm
Newmarket v Clyda Rovers, Banteer 2pm
Kiskeam v Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh, Millstreet 2pm
Duhallow JBFC
Boherbue v Millstreet, Boherbue 12 noon
St. John's v Dromtariffe, Station Road 12 noon