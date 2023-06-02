Knock-out phase of Ducon Cup and Duhallow junior hurling league set to commence

Knock-out phase of the Duhallow junior hurling league is set to commence Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The preliminary rounds of both the Ducon Cup and the Twohigs Supervalu Junior A Hurling League are completed with the knockout phase in operation over the next two weekends.

Knocknagree and Lyre contest the opening quarter-final of the Ducon Cup at Rathcoole on Sunday morning. Lyre claimed a vital win over Dromtariffe to reach the last eight, they will look to the guidance of Colm Coughlan, Neil Twomey, Cathal O'Donoughue and Alan Coughlan.

For their part, Knocknagree parade a skillful side, Damien Browne, Gary O’Connor, Chris White and Denis O’Connor leading the way.

Kiskeam face Dromtariffe at Boherbue on Bank Holiday Monday, the prospect of a lively tussle. Key figures for Kiskeam are A J O’Connor, Tomás Dennehy, Eoin Daly and David Scannell with Dromtariffe boosted by the form of Ray Daly, Killian O’Sullivan and Gearoid Murphy,

Rockchapel encounter Cullen to the Ballydesmond staging, Rockchapel backboned by Brian Carroll, Ciaran Curtin, Eoin Collins and Conor Kepple. Cullen are sure to provide a competitive test under the direction of Seamus Fleming, Aaron Nolan, Colm Walsh and Gearóid Twomey.

Meanwhile, two attractive games in the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup Football command attention. On this Thursday evening, top of the table from Division 5 Boherbue face Rockchapel in a quarter-final at Kiskeam with the winners progressing to a semi-final against Cullen. The opening semi-final brings together Ballydesmond and Knocknagree to Cullen on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the quarter-final pairing to the Twohigs Supervalu Junior A Hurling League sees Newmarket encounter Millstreet with Dromtariffe paired against Banteer.