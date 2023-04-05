Kilworth and Kildorrery beaten in county hurling league contests

Kilworth 1-17

Blackrock 1-18

Following a highly competitive County HL Division 3 encounter at Kilworth, Blackrock emerged victors by the narrowest of margins. The opening sequences saw the winners strike for their goal in the third minute and it was a lead they were able to maintain for the rest of the half. The goal came when a delivery by Lee O'Sullivan dropped short with Tom Grainger on hand to finish the rebound to the net from a tight angle 1-0 to 0-1.

Eoin O'Farrell followed with a point for the City side and from here to the interval exchanges were very close with Noel McNamara (7) Kevin O'Keeffe (4) Brian Sheehan (2) David O'Farrell, Tom Grainger, Oliver McAdoo, Ian O'Keeffe and Andrew Murphy trading some fine points that left the Rockies leading at the break by 1-10 0-10. Just before Kilworth were denied a goal scoring chance when Michael Sheehan was denied by a very good save from the Blackrock keeper Ross Browne at the expense of a '65'.

For the second half Kilworth were quick into their stride with Kieran Lane, Jeremy Saich, Luke Carey, Liam Whelan, Michael Gowen, Jamie Sheehan and Noel McNamara to the fore. In their first attack they were awarded a penalty with Noel McNamara being denied by a great save by the Blackrock keeper Ross Browne with the rebound falling into the path of the well placed Jamie Sheehan who billowed the net. In another keenly contested half Liam Whelan edged Kilworth in front with a long range point. Back came Blackrock with Kevin O'Keeffe forcing parity with a free. It was very much tit for tat from there to the end.

The sides couldn't be separated at 1-12, 1-13, 1-14, 1-15, 1-16 and 1-17 apiece as the end of normal time approached – the points coming by Kevin O'Keeffe (5) Noel McNamara (2) Liam Whelan (2) Pierce O'Riordan, Liam Whelan, Ryan Sweeney and Jamie Sheehan for their respective sides as a share of the spoils seemed destined.

However, Blackrock who had some good displays by Ciaran Cormack, Luke O'Donovan, David O'Farrell, Eoin O'Farrell, Kevin O'Keeffe, Ryan Sweeney, Oliver McAdoo and Ian O'Keeffe struck for the winning score in injury time when a quickly taken sideline by Ian O'Keeffe set up Kevin O'Keeffe for the decisive score as Blackrock emerged victors by the narrowest of margins,.

BLACKROCK: R Browne, R Laid, E Smith, C Coakley, A Murphy 0-1, C Cormack, L O'Donovan, D O'Farrell 0-1, O McAdoo 0-1, E O'Farrell 0-1, K O'Keeffe 0-11 (8f, 1 '65’), I O'Keeffe 0-1, T Grainger 1-1, R Sweeney 0-1, L O'Sullivan. Subs: R Coleman for C Cormack (inj), L Herlihy for L O'Sullivan K Buckley for R Laid (inj)

KILWORTH: K Heggevitt, S Og Kenneally, K Lane, A O'Hara, N Byrne, L Carey, J Saich 0-1, M Gowen. R Jordan, L Coffey, J Sheehan 1-1, B Sheehan 0-2, M Sheehan, N McNamara 0-9 (7f, 1 '65’) L Whelan 0-3. Subs: P O'Riordan 0-1 for B Sheehan (inj), C Donnellan for L Coffey, B Dunne for N Byrne (inj) B Casey for M Sheehan.

COUNTY HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Kildorrery 0-8

Ballinhassig 0-12

Ballinhassig proved too crafty for Kildorrery when they clashed in the County IHL Division 4 at Kildorrery. Played in windy and wet conditions scores were hard to come by throughout. The opening stages saw Ballinhassig start in a very positive manner with the physical presence of Evan Cullinane and Simon O'Neill evident on the '40' as they moved into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the 14th minute. Kildorrery got to grips as the half went on.

Sean Kelly landed a point while at the other end a poor clearance out of the Kildorrery backline saw Evan Cullinane win possession and scored a fine point from out near the sideline. In the run up to the break the North Cork side finished well with the Keating brothers James and Luke pointing three frees between them as they hit the front for the first time 0-5 to 0-4.

However the lead was short lived with Ballinhassig scoring two late points. In the 29th minute a delivery by the impressive Michael Sheehan set up Evan Cullinane for a well taken point while in injury time Conor Desmond and Brian Lynch linked up well to set up Fintan O'Leary for a point as they held a slender 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the changeover the winners started as they finished the opening half with Simon O'Neill and Brian Lynch having early points to stretch their advantage to 0-8 to 0-5 by the 35th minute. James Keating pulled a point back for the home side that closed the margin to two points at the mid way stage. In a tense finish both teams were reduced to 13 players when they had two players from each side dismissed. Nevertheless it was the winners who found scores easier to come by.

Key forwards Evan Cullinane and Brian Lynch with a point each moved them 0-10 to 0-6 in front by the 56th minute. With a considerable amount of injury time allocated Kildorrery stayed in touch when Cormac O Baoil, Shane Fitzgerald and Michael Walsh combined well to set up Cathal Harrington for a point.

Deep in stoppage time they came close to scoring a goal when a good pass by Peter O'Brien picked out Tiernan Condon whose effort at goal in front of a crowded goal line went narrowly over for a point. However in the end there was no denying the visitors their victory with Evan Cullinane and Michael Sheehan also chipping in with injury time points to claim the points at stake.

BALLINHASSIG: M Collins, E Lombard, K Maguire, M Desmond, M Sheehan 0-1, M Collins, E Finn, S McCarthy, C Desmond, E Cullinane 0-6 (2f), R Lombard, S O'Neill 0-2 (1f, 1 ‘65’), B Lynch 0-2, F O'Leary 0-1, C Grainger. Subs: G Kirby for E Finn, J O'Callaghan for S O'Neill, J Grainger for C Grainger, D O'Sullivan for F O'Leary, A O'Mahony for R Lombard.

KILDORRERY: I Butler, M Walsh/O'Grady, C O'Baoil, C Kent, S Fitzgerald, J Keating 0-3f. W Fouhy, M Walsh, D Hunter, J O'Sullivan, C Harrington 0-1, T Condon 0-1, J O'Connor, D Kelly 0-1, L Keating (0-2f). Subs: J O'Sullivan for D Kelly (inj), J O'Sullivan for W Fouhy (inj), P O'Brien for J O'Sullivan, S Watson for D Kelly, K Noonan for C Kent.