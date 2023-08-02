Kilshannig ease to Cork Premier IFC opening round victory over Na Piarsaigh

Diarmuid O’Sullivan shoots 1-2 as Kilshannig storm to victory over Na Piarsaigh

Kilshannig 2-25

Na Piarsaigh 0-5

Last year’s County IFC kingpins Kilshannig made it a perfect start to their Bons Secours County Premier IFC campaign when they ran out very easy winners over a disappointing Na Piarsiagh side at Grenagh on Saturday.

Kilshannig who went into the game without a number of key players for various reasons dominated from the offset with goals inside the sixth minute by Tom Cunningham and Diarmuid O'Sullivan certainly sealing the issue long before the final whistle.

On top in the key half backline and midfield sectors the Avondhu side surged forward at every given opportunity and made the perfect start when straight from the throw in a delivery from midfield saw Ciaran and Diarmuid O'Sullivan link up well to set up Tom Cunningham who finished to the net from close range. Ciaran O'Sullivan and Cian Hogan traded a free before Tom Cunningham with a point for the winners made it a four point game.

From the resultant kick-out the lead was increased to seven points when Tom Cunningham won possession with his quick pass setting up Ciaran O'Sullivan who in turn released Diarmuid O'Sullivan for a goal that well on truly set them on their way when leading by 2-2 to 0-1.

Na Piarsaigh created a few chances in this half. Kevin O'Meara had two points by the 22nd minute with the same player coming close to scoring a goal at the end of the first quarter when he was narrowly wide.

In the meantime some good movements by the winners saw Jack Twomey (two), Tom Cunningham (two), Colm O'Shea, Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Alan O'Connell have points while they were also denied a third goal in the closing moments when Ben Creedon's effort at goal was excellently saved by the Na Piarsaigh keeper Alan O'Sullivan at the expense of a '45'. At the break the winners held a 2-9 to 0-4 lead.

The second half was again much the same. Kilshannig continued to control matters all over the field. They were denied at least three more goals in this half when the Na Piarsaigh keeper Alan O'Sullivan was forced to make some vital saves off his goal line.

Nevertheless the Glantane outfit picked off 16 more points in this half by Tom Cunningham (four), Ben Creedon (three), Ciaran O'Sullivan (two), Colm O'Shea (two), Michael Twomey, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Alan O'Connell, Bill Curtin and Brian Guerin as they ran out very easy winners,. Cill na Marthra and Aghada are the other two teams in this group.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, C Murphy, E Burke, S O'Connell, B Curtin 0-1, C O'Shea 0-3, M Twomey 0-1, J Twomey 0-2, B Guerin 0-1, A O'Connell 0-2, B Creedon 0-3, E O'Sullivan, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 1-2, C O'Sullivan 0-3 (0-2f), T Cunningham 1-7 (0-4f)

NA PIARSAIGH: A O'Sullivan, D Spillane, S O'Mahony, S Bowen, D Maguire, E Sheehan, C Long, A Burke, J Scanlon, C Hogan 0-1f, R Lynch, S P Cooke 0-1f, K O'Meara 0-2 (0-1f), M Sheehan 0-1, D Doherty

REFEREE: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)