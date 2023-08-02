Kildorrery edge win in low scoring Cork IFC contest over Ballinora

Kildorrery 0-8

Ballinora 0-7

Kildorrery made it a winning start when they edged out a gallant Ballinora side in a low scoring Bon Secours County IFC encounter at Watergrasshill on Saturday. As the scoreline suggests nothing separated two evenly matched teams with the sides level on four occasions over the hour.

In the end it was a strong showing by the North Cork side in the last quarter that proved decisive when they came from being a point down in the 43rd minute to eventually prevail by the narrowest of margins with Shane O'Neill in devastating form finishing with a personal tally of 0-7. Aided by the breeze in the opening half Neil Lordan got the scoring underway with a point from a free for the Mid Cork side in the second minute.

Both teams struck a number of wides before Kildorrery found their range in front of the posts with Shane O'Neill getting the next three scores as Kildorrery moved 0-3 to 0-1 in front by the 22nd minute. Ballinora replied when full back Nathan Davis was at the end of sweeping movement to punch over.

Shane O'Neill had another free for Kildorrery but it was Ballinora that finished the half well and two points in quick succession by Neil Lordan and Liam Lyons had the sides deadlocked for the second time at 0-4 apiece. Just before the half time whistle Shane Fitzgerald kicked a good point for Kildorrery who held a slender 0-5 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

On the changeover exchanges were again very close. Up front scores were very hard to come by with both teams accounting for three points each in this half. The sides were level in the 35th minute when Ian Wycherley pointed for Ballinora and seven minutes later Shane Kingston who was full back on the victorious Cork Under 20 Hurling side landed a fine point as they moved 0-6 to 0-5 in front. With Boherbue and Mitchelstown drawing the other game in the group during the week both teams were all out to secure victory.

Kildorrery shaded matters slightly in the last quarter. They worked the short passing to great effect forcing the Ballinora defence to concede a number of frees. Shane O'Neill had three points in this period, two from frees following fouls on Shane Fitzgerald and James O'Sullivan as they moved two clear 0-8 to 0-6.

Ballinora tried very hard in the closing moments. Shane Kingston had his second point of the game from a free but they were unable to get the equalising score with Kildorrery holding out for a close victory.

KILDORRERY: T Watson, I Butler, C O'Baoil, C Kent, PJ Keating, J Keating, J O'Sullivan, S Fitzgerald 0-1, Pierce Pigott, D McNamara, W Fouhy, K Hurley, M Walsh, S O'Neill 0-7 (6f), P O'Brien. Subs: D Kelly for K Hurley, D Kent for S Fitzgerald.

BALLINORA: A McAllen, T Forde, N Davis 0-1, R Burns, I Quirke, N Lordan 0-2f, T Burns, S Kingston 0-2f, M Lordan, L Lyons 0-1, J Keohane, M Quirke, I Wycherley 0-1, D Holmes, R Quirke. Subs: A Laverty for J Keohane, B Aherne for T Burns.

Referee: Dave Daly (Brian Dillons)