Kildorrery and Urhan share the spoils in Division 5

Two-goal haul from the West Cork men kept them in touch against Kildorrery Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kildorrery 0-11

Urhan 2-5

A draw was a fitting result in the end when Kildorrery and Urhan finished deadlocked in a competitive contest at Kildorrery on Sunday.

The opening stages saw both teams enjoy their moments. The sides were level for the second time at 0-2 each by the 14th minute when William Fouhy, Shane O'Neill and Philip O'Shea (two) traded points.

The Avondhu side created the games first goal scoring opportunity soon after when the impressive William Fouhy picked out Shane O'Neill whose effort at goal struck the crossbar at the expense of a point. In the 21st minute the home side moved two clear when Peter O'Brien and Luke Keating worked well for James Keating to kick over a great point.

Just when Kildorrery seemed in a good position it was the physically stronger Urhan side that struck for two goals in quick succession. The first came in the 25th minute when Philip O'Shea's effort for a point came back off the post with the inrushing Dylan Crowley on hand to finish the rebound to the net.

From the resultant kick-out Ben Sullivan won possession and following a fine solo run he set up Philip O'Shea for a well taken goal that made it 2-2 to 0-4.

Kildorrery regrouped in the closing moments and a string of well taken point by William Fouhy, Shane O'Neill and Seán Watson left just a point between the teams at the interval when trailing 2-2 to 0-7.

As the scoreline suggests little separated the teams in the second half. Philip O'Shea had an early point for the Beara side but it was Kildorrery that started the way they finished the opening half with Shane O'Neill (2) and James Keating having points by the end of the third quarter as they moved 0-10 to 2-3 in front.

During this quarter the home side also missed another goal scoring chance when a good pass by James O'Sullivan found Shane O'Neill and he was denied by the Urhan keeper Gearoid Dunne at the expense of a '45.

In a close finish Urhan with Alan O'Shea impressive at midfield drew level when Philip O'Shea pointed a free. In the 54th minute substitute Conor Lowney with a free edged them in front.

However, Kildorrery were level two minutes later courtesy of a Shane O'Neill free. From there to the final whistle both teams had a chance or two to claim the winning score but it was not to be with a draw the fairest of results in the end.

KILDORRERY: D Caplice, C Kent, C O'Baoil, C O'Sullivan, D Hunter, P O'Brien, J O'Sullivan, J Keating 0-2, W Fouhy 0-2, I Butler, L Keating, D McNamara, S O'Neill 0-6 (4f), P Pigott, S Watson 0-1 Subs: M Walsh for P O'Brien, S Cunningham for S Watson

URHAN: G Dunne, C O'Shea, C O'Sullivan, D Harrington, S O'Shea, M O'Shea, A Ephick, J O'Shea, C O'Sullivan, D Crowley 1-0, B Sullivan, S Sullivan, A O'Neill, P O'Shea 1-4 (0-2f) Subs: M McCarthy for A O'Neill, C Lowney 0-1f. for C O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan for M O'Shea (inj), J Healy for S O'Shea

REFEREE: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)