Kildorrery and Buttevant finish in stalemate in Division 6 clash

Mark Lenahan shoots equalising score for Buttevant in tight contest with Kildorrery Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildorrery 0-10

Buttevant 0-10

Kildorrery and Buttevant had to settle for a share of the spoils when they met Buttevant on Sunday morning.

As the scoreline suggests the issue was firmly in the balance throughout with the sides level on eight occasions. Kildorrery opened the scoring through Darren McNamara in the second minute.

However, it was Buttevant that created most of the early running with Jamie Whelan, Anthony O'Neill, Seamus Madigan, David O'Hanlon and the Lenahan brothers to the fore.

Mark Lenahan had two points by the end of the first quarter and they moved two clear in the 18th minute when Paddy Behan and Mark Lenahan linked up well to set up David Hanlon for a fine point.

Kildorrery battled back. Good work by Anthony Crowley and Luke Keating saw Pierce Piggott get through for a point before Cathal Harrington with a point had them level at 0-3 each by the 21st minute after he received a good pass from David Hunter.

The remainder of the half was keenly contested. Mark Lenahan, Cathal Harrington, Kieran Hurley, Kevin Lenahan, Shane O'Neill and David Hanlon kicking points for either side that had them tied at 0-4, 0-5 and 0-6 each.

In injury time Kildorrery came close to a goal scoring chance but a vital save off the line by the Buttevant keeper Brian O'Shaughnessy denied Shane O'Neill.

On the changeover Buttevant were first into the action with Paddy Behan having a point from a 'mark' in the 32nd minute. Kildorrery created most of the running during the opening stages of this half with Michael Walsh, Peter O'Brien, Darren McNamara, Pierce Piggott, Kieran Hurley, Shane O'Neill and Luke Keating making inroads.

Pierce Piggott set up Kieran Hurley for a point and in the 38th minute a six-man movement saw Shane O'Neill kick over a fine point. O'Neill landed another point from a free two minutes that moved them 0-9 to 0-7 in front.

Buttevant regrouped well from here. In the 44th minute good work by Jamie Whelan saw David Hanlon kick over a good point. They drew level at 0-9 each nine minutes later when Seamus Madigan had a point from a 'mark'.

As the final whistle approached both teams sensed victory. Shane O'Neill edged Kildorrery in front at the end of normal time with a free but the lead was short lived with Mark Lenahan getting the equalising score in injury time that ensured they finished in stalemate.

KILDORRERY: D Caplice, P.J Keating, M Walsh, C O'Sullivan, D McNamara 0-1 'mark', P O'Brien, D Hunter, A Crowley, Pierce Piggott 0-1, K Hurley 0-2, S O'Neill 0-4 (0-3f), L Keating, S Watson, I Butler, C Harrington 0-2 (0-1 mark') Subs: T O'Sullivan for S Watson, S Fitzgerald for K Hurley, P Harrington for C Harrington, J McNamara for T O'Sullivan (blood)

BUTTEVANT: B O'Shaughnessy, A Trim. J O'Riordan, J O'Brien, B O'Riordan, K Bowles, J Whelan, A O'Neill, K Lenahan 0-1, Seamus Madigan 0-1, D Hanlon 0-3, S O'Callaghan, P Behan 0-1 'mark', M Lenahan 0-4 (0-1f, 0-1 'mark'), C O'Toole Sub: C Kennedy for J O'Riordan (inj)

REFEREE: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll)