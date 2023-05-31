Kilbrin pull out all the stops to better Castlemagner and reach Duhallow Hurling Cup final

Kilbrin will play either Banteer or Dromtariffe in the final

Kilbrin midfielder Niall Field makes a break against Castlemagner during the Duhallow Cup Hurling semi-final in Kanturk. Photo by John Tarrant

Kilbrin 1-14

Castlemagner 1-11

Kilbrin survived a stern examination from near neighbours Castlemagner in a closely contested Maxol/Hannon’s Mace Duhallow Hurling Cup semi-final played in Kanturk.

At crucial stages particularly during the opening and latter stages, Kilbrin’s hurling proved crisper and more precise. However Castlemagner remained in the hunt for long periods with the margin down to the minutes entering the closing minutes.

Ultimately Castlemagner spurned a number of chances over the hour yet Kilbrin just about deserved to shade the verdict by a three point margin. Pretty hectic early on, a Kilbrin lead point from Paudie O’Callaghan cancelled out by Tadgh O’Riordan at the opposite end.

Steadily Kilbrin’s game carried a greater threat, controlling the key departments through the solid play of Brendan O’Mahony, Rory King, Niall Field and Jamie Harrington. And Kilbrin served notice of their collective capabilities with a run of points from Field, Harrington and King to steer 0-5 to 0-1 ahead.

Castlemagner answered with a Seán Falvey point yet they faced a massive test on conceding a goal, a delivery from Fionn O’Connor saw William Heffernan set up O’Callaghan for a Kilbrin green flag. Though Castlemagner answered, Field and Heffernan chipped in with points.

In fairness, Castlemagner grew into the game coming up to the short whistle, points to O’Riordan and Falvey narrowed the arrears 1-7 to 0-6.

Straight from the restart, Castlemagner set about changing the scoreboard, boosted by a goal from full forward Niall Breen following good work by Danny Linehan and Cormac O’Sullivan. Shaken and stirred, Kilbrin reclaimed the momentum and availed of points by Field.

Still, Castlemagner hung in and thrived from the positive play of Donal Gayer, Conor Murphy, Tadgh Fitzmaurice and O’Riordan. At times faulty shooting and a keenness for goals hindered Castlemagner though points from Falvey, Cillian O’Sullivan, Timmy Murphy and O’Riordan left the destination of the spoils wide open.

When it mattered, Kilbrin were up to the task and finished with a flourish, O’Callaghan, Conor King and Field delivering telling points. Trailing by three, Castlemagner sniffed around dangerously in search of an equalising goal to force extra time but it failed to materialize.

Victory sets up Kilbrin in a place in the decider against Banteer or Dromtariffe.

KILBRIN: E O’Riordan; D Heffernan, B O’Mahony, M Field; S McMahon, R King 0-2, M O’Brien; N Field 0-5 (3f), J Harrington 0-1; Tuathal O’Brien, C King 0-1, F O’Connor; Tola O’Brien, W Heffernan 0-2, P O’Callaghan 1-3 (0-2f). Sub: M O’Riordan for F O’Connor.

CASTLEMAGNER: P O’Leary; D Murphy, D Gayer, A Morrissey; D O’Sullivan, C Murphy, Cillian O’Sullivan 0-1; S Falvey 0-6 (5f), Cormac O’Sullivan; T O’Riordan 0-3, S Cronin, D Linehan; S Carver, N Breen 1-0, T Fitzmaurice. Sub: T Murphy 0-1 for S Carver.

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll)