Kanturk and Erins Own finish all square in county hurling league

Kanturk's Lorcán McLoughlin takes a hefty tumble against Erins Own in the County Senior Hurling Division 1 League in Kanturk. Photo by John Tarrant

Kanturk 1-14

Erins Own 0-17

No separating Kanturk from Erins Own at the end of the hour to a closely contested Red FM County Hurling Division 1 tussle in Kanturk. The pair had disappointed in their earlier assignments, the two sides relieved to put their first point on the league table.

Neither side were operating anywhere near full strength but clearly set out their stalls to obtain a favourable outcome.

Erins Own had fallen to both Sarsfields and Douglas in their previous outings and they demonstrated the early intent through the effective play of Cormac Dooley, Mossie O' Carroll, Peter O'Shea, Shane Irwin and sharpshooter Eoghan Murphy to grab a 0-5 to 0-1 lead. Kanturk hung in, boosted by the accuracy of Rory Sheahan and Darren Browne to trim the arrears 0-9 to 0-6 at the short whistle.

Again the East Cork side took up the running on the changeover, centre forward Murphy continued to show fine accuracy.

However Kanturk stood up tall to the challenge, guided by Browne, Lorcán McLoughlin, Alan Walsh and Sheahan. And Kanturk were right back in the hunt, James Fitzpatrick at the end of a move to bag the contest's lone goal in the 41st min.

Though Murphy answered with an Erin's Own point, Kanturk battled gamely, McLoughlin, Sheahan and team captain Browne ensuring a division of the spoils.

KANTURK: B Kenneally; J McLoughlin, J Browne, O O’Connor; C Sheahan, D Browne 0-3, C O’Sullivan; M Healy, L McLoughlin 0-3, C Mullane, J Fitzpatrick 1-0, C Clernon, L O’Keeffe, A Walsh, R Sheahan 0-7. Subs: G Bucinskas, I Walsh 0-1.

ERINS OWN: S Bowen; R O’Regan, C Dooley, I O’Mahony; D Twomey, M O’Carroll, C O’Mahony; P O’Shea 0-1, S Irwin 0-1; R Twomey, E Murphy 0-10, J O’Carroll; G O’Mahony, J Sheehan, M Collins.

Referee: C O’Regan (Ballyhea)