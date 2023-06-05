Jubilant Cork U20 boss Ben O’Connor hails ‘step-by-step’ approach to All-Ireland-winning campaign

Going the season unbeaten was a point of pride for the Cork manager

Cork manager Ben O'Connor, centre, with his coaching staff after the O'Neills.com GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Offaly at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary

Ben O’Connor’s star is definitely continuing to burn bright as a hurling manager after his U20 side defeated Offaly to win Cork’s third U20 crown in four years, cementing the county’s status as one of the best breeding grounds for young hurlers in the country.

O’Connor had a hugely successful stint with Charleville before managing one of the top club’s sides in the county, Midleton – now it is the U20s that get the benefit of his undoubted managerial talents – and boy did it pay off right from the off.

O’Connor hasn’t seen his side lose at all this season and now celebrates one of the most prestigious successes that the game of hurling can offer up.

O’Connor spoke after the win on Sunday about the season, the game, and where to from here, starting with conversations he and his team before a ball was pucked in anger at the start of the campaign.

“At the start of the year, we said that we had a team there to win the All-Ireland but we had to do it step-by-step,” said O’Connor who was clearly and deservedly delighted with his side’s achievements in Thurles.

“We’re the only unbeaten U20 team in the country and that means a lot to us. There were questions asked, ‘Ye can throw this game,’ or, ‘Ye can throw that game,’ but we wanted to go the right way, we wanted to win every game we could.

“We’re after doing that now and the decisions we made are justified.”

Easy for O’Connor to sit back and take all the credit for himself, but after selecting and adding to his backroom since taking over the Newtownshandrum legend was quick to spread the love and the praise.

“We’ve a great bunch of fellas involved in the backroom team. You couldn’t ask for better craic. We wanted to make it fun for the lads as well that they enjoy coming to training and they have.

“They’re after getting their rewards again today.”

You don’t need to be a student of the game to understand where this one was won and lost as Cork powered on after the interval, putting distance between the sides – a gap that the opposition just couldn’t bridge.

“Mullins [Micheál], straight through the middle and a score then straightaway after it,” he said.

“We know our boys wouldn’t give it up after that. Our big guys stood up and every fella got to terms with the player they were marking. There was a strong breeze there in the first half and we didn’t think we hurled but we were still two points up at half-time.

“We’ve been behind in all games this year and come back strongly. We’ve deadly faith in these fellas and at half-time they sorted it out themselves in the dressing room. They knew where there were problems and they solved them in all 30 seconds.”

O’Connor’s charges have trailed in every game this season but in the final leading from the front proved to be a much more comfortable approach.

“Once we went in front, we were never going to be beaten and that’s not being big-headed or cocky – we know the character of these fellas. They were prepared to die and you saw that there today.”

All eyes will now turn to see who can make it through the ranks to senior, particularly after three All Ireland’s in four years – O’Connor is clear that things are changing at the top.

“We’re starting to come. We’ve to try and get a few more up to the senior level now and try to push on there as well. We’re unlucky to be out of it this year, the boys are doing good work above at senior, hopefully we’ve a couple coming from this and strengthen the whole thing again.”

O’Connor could see just what the win on Sunday meant to the county’s hurling fans and pointed out that this was more than just about the players and the backroom team – this one means something to all those that sacrificed to make it happen.

“It’s a long time since there was an U20 celebrated like that and the crowd on the field and everything. It’s a great day out for families, a lot of children here. We were outnumbered crowd-wise but the crowd we did have here, they roared and shouted for us and it’s great to see them after.

“Hopefully there’ll be young fellas walking out of here that say, ‘I want to play for Cork.’”

O’Connor will have a host of the same players available again in 2024 but for now that will all have to wait – more pressing matters need to be attended to first.

“A lot underage [again in 2024], but that doesn’t mean anything. We’ll enjoy tonight and we’ll work on that later on.”