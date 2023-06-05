Joy unbound for Cork hurling as U20s see off Offaly in thrilling All-Ireland final

Ben O’Connor’s men made it three All Ireland Under 20 crowns in four years in Thurles on Sunday afternoon

Cork captain Michael Mullins lifts the cup after the O’Neills.com GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Offaly at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Joyous scenes in Thurles on Sunday afternoon as Cork made it three All Ireland Under 20 hurling titles in four years seeing off Offaly by six points in a thrilling encounter.

After going all of 22 years without a national crown at the top of the underage grades, Cork have yet again showed that they are now the county with the strongest production line in the country leaving the midlanders in no doubt who the standard bearers are right now.

Led in the scoring stakes yet again by their talisman and star performer, Ben Cunningham, Cork put in a credible shift in the first half to lead by two, but were much improved in the second period as they withstood the inevitable Offaly charge to deservedly take the spoils by a half dozen points.

Cunningham added another impressive tally to his ever-growing tally for his county with five frees and four points from play crucial to Cork’s success on the day.

Four points apiece from Jack Leahy and William Buckley also played a huge part in the men in red’s success as did the goals from captain Micheál Mullins and Diarmuid Healy – two moments that helped keep the opposition at bay as the game continued towards its inevitable conclusion.

Points from David Cremin, Tadhg O’Connell and Adam O’Sullivan added to Offaly’s woes, as did the participation of Cork senior star Eoin Downey who was immense around the middle for his native county.

For Offaly, Adam Screeney nine points (seven from placed balls) kept his side in the hunt for the duration with goals from Dan Ravenhill (penalty), Conor Doyle and substitute Shane Rigney taking this one all the way in front of just short of 30,000 hurling fans.

Rigney banged his goal after coming in at half time in what looked like a brilliant call from management, but on the day Cork had the answers to what the underdogs threw at them.

Offaly management weren’t afraid to go to the bench as they game progressed changing four of their starters inside three quarters of the allotted time – Ben O’Connor made no change until the 45th minute as his players began to tire after putting in energy sapping efforts from the first ball in.

After a very competitive opening 30 minutes Cork came flying from the traps after the break with captain Micheál Mullins grabbing the ball from the throw-in, storming through the Offaly defensive set before blasting the ball to the net, rocking the Leinster side to their core.

Cork smelled blood and pushed on and over the next ten minutes bagged another six points as the Rebels looked to end this one early. Leahy, Buckley and Cunningham all scored as Cork stormed clear, but credit to Offaly they didn’t wilt and a point from Screeney followed by a goal from Doyle showed that this one was far from over just yet.

Cork continued to push on with a selection of points from all angles however again Offaly struck a goal, but Rigney’s late three pointer proved to be nothing more than a consolation – Cork’s third win in four years nothing more than the young Leesiders deserved.

Another success at Under 20 will likely be seen as another sign that Cork hurling is getting closer to ending the senior drought – time will tell if that ultimately is the case.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), S Kingston (Ballonora), M Howell (Douglas); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), R Downey (Glen Rovers), T O'Connell (Ballincollig) 0-1; M Mullins (Whitechurch) 1-1; W Buckley (St Finbarr’s) 0-4, B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s) 0-9 (5f), D Healy (Lisgoold) 1-1; R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Leahy (Dungourney) 0-4, D Cremin (Midleton) 0-1 Subs: E O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for R O’Sullivan (45), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) 0-1 for D Cremin (48), C Walsh (Kanturk) for Leahy (56), C Doolin (St Finbarr’s) for Dwyer, B Keating (Ballincollig) for Downey (58)

OFFALY: M Troy; T Guinan, P Taaffe, J Mahon; L Watkins, S Bourke, B Kavanagh; C Spain, C King; D Bourke, C Egan, C Doyle 1-0; A Screeney 0-9 (7f), C Mitchell, D Ravenhill 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2f, 0-1.65) Subs: S Rigney 1-0 for Egan (half-time, injured), B Egan for Mitchell, R Kelly for Taaffe (both 39), J Hoctor for King (45), A Watkins for Spain (53)

REFEREE: C Mooney (Dublin)