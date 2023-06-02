Is Maurice Shanley the man to mark Kerry’s danger man David Clifford in Sean Meehan’s absence?
Cork have had as much success as any team in recent years in curtailing the influence of David Clifford in Championship games. Can they limit the Footballer of the Year again on Saturday, and who is best equipped to try to do that?
Paul BrennanCorkman
While John Cleary and Jack O’Connor’s heads will be full of questions (and, they will hope, the right answers) this week, the obvious and pressing question from the Cork camp will be: who takes on David Clifford? Never send a boy to do a man’s errand, they say, which might be extended to ‘never send a man to mark David Clifford when you need to send men’.