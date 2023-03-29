Goals prove vital as Newcestown take points from Kanturk

Three-goal haul decisive in County SFL Division 2 contest

Kanturk 0-8

Newcestown 3-9

Newcestown with three second half goals emerged 10 point winners over Kanturk in the County Football League Division 2 at Kanturk on Saturday. The winners led all through. Kanturk were short many of their regular side.

Newcestown had five points on-the-trot by the 19th minute with Colm Dineen (two), Edmund Kenneally (two) and Seamus O'Sullivan on target. The home side opened their account in the 22nd minute when Grantis Bucinskas pointed.

Edmund Kenneally followed with two points for the Carbery side. Just before half time Grantis Bucinskas pointed a 'mark' as Newcestown led at half-time 0-7 to 0-2.

Kanturk improved on the changeover. Cian Clernon pointed after good play by Gavin Keenehan and Grantis Bucinaskas. Sean O'Donovan replied for Newcestown.

Points for the Duhallow side by Grantis Bucinskas, Cian Clernon and Lorcan McLoughlan cut the lead 0-8 to 0-6 as the game entered the final quarter. Newcestown then took control up front.

Joe Kenneally had a goal. Ronan Cashman pointed a long range free for the home side. Good play by Michael McSweeney led to a fine point by Cathrach Keane.

Jordan Fullerton saved well from Darragh McSweeney. In the closing moments Newcestown struck for two goals by Conor Goggin and Conor Hurley as they ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Best for Newcestown Trevor Horgan, Michael McSweeney, Sean O'Donovan, Colm Dineen, Conor Goggin and Cathrach Keane. For Kanturk John McLoughlan, Darren Browne, Lorcan McLoughlan, Cian Clernon and Grantis Bucinskas did well.

KANTURK: J Fullerton, P Leahy, J McLoughlan, C Mullane, M Healy, D Browne, R Cashman 0-1f., A Walsh, J Fitzpatrick, L McLoughlan 0-1, G Bucinaskas 0-3 (1f, 1m), B Healy, G Keenehan 0-1, B Kenneally, C Clernon 0-2. Sub: D O'Connor for B Kenneally

NEWCESTOWN: C White, N Murray, T Horgan, C O'Sullivan, E Collins, M McSweeney, M Kennelly, G O'Donovan, S O'Donovan 0-1, C Goggin 1-0, C Dineen 0-2, J Kennedy 1-0, S O'Sullivan 0-1, E Kenneally 0-4 (1f), P Collins. Subs: C Hurley 1-0 for S O'Sullivan, O Walsh for P Collins,:J Kelleher for M Kennelly, C Keane 0-1 for J Kennedy, D McSweeney for E Kenneally, J Burrows for G O'Donovan

REFEREE: Jerry Kelleher (St John's)